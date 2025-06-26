NCAA Philippines dabbles in esports with Mobile Legends tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' National Collegiate Athletic Association is making a bold leap into the digital age with the launch of its inaugural Esports Kick-off Tournament, which set to run from June 28 to July 25.

This event marks the NCAA’s official entry into the competitive gaming scene, with all 10 member schools vying for supremacy in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

“As we launch this year’s NCAA Esports Tournament, we're not just starting a competition — we're igniting a movement that recognizes the talent, drive, and potential of college gamers across the nation. In this era, the esports scene is more than just a game — it's an avenue for skill development, leadership, collaboration, and career pathways in the continuous growth of the digital space,” said Melchor Divina, event chairman for esports of the NCAA Philippines committee.

The tournament, in partnership with the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE), will feature a two-phase format. The round-robin stage will divide teams into two groups, with the top three from each advancing to the playoffs. These final matches will take place at the Philippine Game Dev Expo from July 25-27, using a modified gauntlet double-elimination format to determine the first NCAA esports champion.

Looking ahead, the NCAA has confirmed that a full esports season will be integrated into NCAA Season 101 this December, featuring both Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Valorant.