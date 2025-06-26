Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother

Dylan Harper celebrates with family after being drafted second overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

NEW YORK, United States — Dylan Harper will feast on chicken adobo and lumpia after his NBA dream came true.

The San Antonio Spurs selected the Filipino-American guard second overall after Duke phenom Cooper Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft presented by State Farm at Barclays Center Wednesday night (Thursday Manila time).

Filipino roots. Global game ????????????



Dylan Harper joins some of a few players with Filipino heritage in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/kHcmCPy1vj — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2025

Harper dedicated his top-2 selection to his mother, Maria Pizzaro, who migrated to the United States from Bataan, Philippines, when she was seven years old.

“She means the world to me,” Harper said. “She's been coaching me from like first grade all the way to senior year of high school. For her, to see this moment and just to be there for my journey and see all the good and all the bad, it probably means the world to her just as much as me. I love my mom. Everything I do is definitely for her.”

It was Maria who taught Dylan to play basketball. Maria was a scrappy player at the University of New Orleans, then embarked on a coaching career after her playing years. She coached Dylan and his older brother, Detroit Pistons forward Ron Harper Jr., at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey.

“It was surreal,” Maria told ESPNW at their table following her son’s selection. “The NBA is a very, very exclusive club. He’s worked so hard to get there. I’m very, very happy for him.”

Dylans’ whole family was in attendance to witness the player’s biggest moment of his young career. Maria’s estranged husband, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr., was also at his table. His maternal grandparents, whom he fondly calls Lolo Manuel and Lola Lilia, were also there.

No. 2 pick Dylan Harper hugs his mom, Lola Lilia & everyone in the family after getting drafted by the Spurs. @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/J7TEHlnfpL — alder almo (@alderalmo) June 26, 2025

“It means everything to me,” Harper said. “It means the world. My family has been there with me through thick and thin, when times got rough, when we were all the way at the top of the mountain. Just to have them here supporting me, either from the table or from the stands, I appreciate it. I truly love each and every one of them.”

The Filipino culture runs deep in Dylan’s family.

“Growing up in a Filipino-American household here, it was definitely cool,” Dylan told Philstar.com on the eve of the NBA Draft. “I mean, trying new food every day was just like the family and the bond and all the family gatherings were definitely cool.”

While Dylan is appeared headed for NBA stardom, he is not closing his doors on representing the Philippines in international basketball.

“Who knows what the world brings. I mean, I would never say no. If it happens, it happens,” he told GMA Sports’ Martin Javier during his media availability on the eve of the draft.

Dylan told Philstar.com that chicken adobo is his favorite Filipino dish.

Projected No. 2 pick Dylan Harper grew up eating ???????? national dish: Chicken Adobo! @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/63XCvoMvbv — alder almo (@alderalmo) June 24, 2025

“My grandma, I want her chicken adobo. I eat that all the time and some egg rolls maybe,” Dylan told Philstar.com in a quick chat after his media availability.

Dylan grew up in the well-known Filipino culture of having a tight-knit family. His Lola Lilia made sure Maria and her grandsons would take this with them wherever they go in life.

“Just how big she is on family and just her connectedness and giving that to all of us for sure,” Dylan said on what Filipino trait she took from his grandmother.

It was one of the biggest factors why he also chose Rutgers, where he made history as the school’s highest NBA draft pick, and also where his older brother played before, to stay home close to the family.

Now he’s headed to the Midwest to start his NBA career away from home for the first time in his life.

“In my head, I'm thinking this is really my college, because Rutgers is right down the road, 50 minutes — that's like high school part 2 for me,” Dylan said moments after the Spurs selected him. “Now officially being far away, middle of the country, just excited, honestly. Just ready for this new journey in my life. I'm going to take it with grace, and I'm going to be happy wherever I end up.”

Dylan joins a loaded Spurs backcourt with former All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox and last year’s No. 4 pick and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

“When you play with such good players, it just elevates your game,” he said, unfazed by the challenge. “When you got that many ball handlers on the court, you can really space the court out. It makes the game so much easier for everyone else. Having the opportunity to be on the floor with all of them is great.”

Texas barbecue could become Dylan’s new comfort food in his new home. But chicken adobo will give always him the real taste of home.

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.