Tatang Bibo chess tourney slated Saturday in Koronadal City

Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 10:57am
South Cotabato congressman-elect Ferdinad "Dinand" Hernandez

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned and rising stars from the SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City) area are expected to vie in the 2025 Tatang Bibo chess festival, which Koronadal City is hosting for the first time on Saturday, June 28.

The one-day event to be held at City Mall is the third in a series of tournaments in honor of chess patron Jessie Villasin and organized by Joselito Dormitorio features two divisions — the 1950-below open and the 13-under youth.

South Cotabato congressman-elect Ferdinand “Dinand” Hernandez is elated with the staging of the event believing it would help spur the growth of the sport in the province.

“It is my dream that someday a new chess Grandmaster will come from the province,” said Hernandez, who is hoping to make the province a major sports hub in Mindanao.

Cash prizes, trophies and medals are at stake for the Top 10 players in both divisions, with the champion in the 1950 and below set to get P5,000 and the winner in the Kiddies Division to pocket P3,000 — thanks to the support of Divine Lebanan, ArmAnn Pharma and Medical Supplies, Dr. Melben Jochico, BetterWorks Construction.

Other backers are Aqua Guest House, NG Dumlao Enterprises, Rommel Revilla, MYRIAD Water, One Chess Movement, RiChessMasters, Zamboanga Sahaya Dermatology, Byaherong Arbiter, Alvin Rea and Teddy Cu.

Second and third placers in the 1950 and below will receive P3,500 and P2,000, respectively, while the top two runners-up in the Kiddies Division will go home with P2,000 and P1,500 prizes.

The first two events were held last May 11 and June 8 at Robinsons Galleria Mall in Ortigas.

To add to the festive atmosphere, free lunch will be served to all participants.

Sports
fbtw
Sports
fbtw
