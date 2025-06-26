^

Eala enters Eastbourne Open quarters as Ostapenko retires

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 12:01am
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves against Madison Keys of the United States during their match on day 6 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Rich Storry / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the Lexus Eastbourne Open in Great Britain after defeating Jelena Ostapenko via retirement, 0-6, 6-2, 3-2, Wednesday evening (Manila time).

Ostapenko retired in the third set due to injury, which put the round of 16 match to an end in an hour and 37 minutes.

The 28-year-old Latvian, whom the 20-year-old Filipina defeated in the Miami Open, started the match waxing hot, not dropping a game in the first set.

Her dominant run continued through the second set, going up 1-0.

But Eala found her rhythm, winning the next three games, 3-1.

Ostapenko then won the fifth game, but Eala blanked her opponent the rest of the second set, 6-2, to force the deciding third set.

And the Filipina continued to showcase her brilliance, going up 3-1. The World No. 20 tennister, then, held her serve and won the fifth game, but she was later forced to retire due to injury.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate, ranked 74th in the world, is now 2-0 against Ostapenko.

Eala will now wait for the winner of the clash between Dayana Yastremska and hometown bet Francesca Jones.

