Gin Kings storm back from 18 points to seize Game 1 vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 10:24pm
Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25)
MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra came from double digits down and stunned the top-seeded San Miguel Beermen, 73-71, in Game 1 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In true "Never Say Die" fashion, the Gin Kings came back from 18 points and did just enough down the stretch to grab the victory.

Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson both had near double-doubles. The former tallied 18 markers and nine boards, while the latter finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

After trailing for the most part of the first three quarters, Ginebra finally caught up with San Miguel in the fourth frame, tying things up at 60-all.

But a 9-1 run capped by a pair of free throws by CJ Perez gave the Beermen a 69-61 lead at the 7:14 mark of the period.

However, a 9-0 Ginebra run capped by a Stephen Holt triple -- his first field goal of the game -- gave them the Gin Kings the lead, 70-69, with 2:04 left.

Perez answered with a deuce on the other end, but it was the last points of San Miguel in the game.

Free throws by Troy Rosario in the next possession gave Ginebra the lead, 72-71.

Perez and Juami Tiongson had chances down the stretch to grab the advantage, but could not capitalize.

With about four seconds remaining, Jamie Malonzo missed a pair of free throws, which gave the Beermen a chance.

But the breaks of the game went Ginebra’s way, as the Beermen could not secure the rebound.

San Miguel, though, had another chance, but Fajardo was blocked down low by Rosario.

A Holt split from the line iced the game, as Fajardo’s heave from the other side of the court missed everything, sealing the comeback win for the Gin Kings.

Malonzo chipped in 14 markers for Ginebra, who fielded 12 players in the game.

Perez powered San Miguel with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Tiongson and Jericho Cruz backstopped with 12 markers apiece.

“The good news is that we just battled tonight. We didn't play great. We didn't shoot great. We didn't even really defend that great. We haven't played here in Malavasia for quite a while, so it was a little difficult for us in terms of getting the feel for the rims. We didn't have a chance to practice or shoot here,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.
“But the bottom line is, we found a way, but it's only one game. We got to be playing better than this as the series goes for us to have a chance. It's nice always to get the lead in the series,” he added. 

June Mar Fajardo struggled from the floor, finishing with just six points on 3-of-10 shooting. He also had an injury scare as he left the floor at the 8:31 mark of the fourth, but returned about four minutes later.

Game 2 is on Friday, 5 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
abtest
