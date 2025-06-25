Tropang 5G take semis series opener vs Painters

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang 5G drew first blood in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after outlasting the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 98-91, in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tropang 5G held off a furious rally by their opponents to take a 1-0 series lead.

RR Pogoy paced TNT with 28 points, four assists and two rebounds. Poy Erram added 16 markers and 10 boards in 19 minutes of play.

After seeing their nine-point fourth quarter lead melt to just one, 70-71, the Tropang 5G unleashed a 15-5 run that pushed their advantage to double digits, 86-76, after a triple by Erram.

The lead grew to 11, 91-80, after free throws by Calvin Oftana with 1:32 remaining.

Rain or Shine, though, did not go down easily. The Painters were able to slice the lead to just four, 91-95, with 15.2 seconds remaining thanks to a layup by Jhonard Clarito.

A technical free throw by Oftana made it 96-91 TNT lead, but the sweet-shooting forward missed his freebies on the other end, opening a window of opportunity for the Painters.

But Rain or Shine was not able to capitalize as Andrei Caracut missed a 4-pointer.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser then punched in a slam that put the exclamation point on the contest.

After the game, TNT head coach Chot Reyes underscored their need to defend against Rain or Shine's high-octane offense.

“Well, I thought our defense held. We know Rain or Shine is the second highest scoring team in the league. So we really wanted to keep them to, if possible, below 90,” he said.

“We almost did that except we gave up a lot of fouls in the end. So I think that was the difference maker. Our ability to force them to play half-court and when they play half-court, we have a better chance of defending them.”

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser had 13 markers for TNT, while Simon Enciso and Oftana added 12 apiece. Jordan Heading chipped in 11 points in 15 minutes of play.

Caracut powered the Elasto Painters with 16 markers, while Clarito had 14 points and seven rebounds. Adrian Nocum posted 13 markers, with Gabe Norwood and Caelan Tiongson producing 12 each.

Game 2 is on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.