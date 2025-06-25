WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters captivate Filipino fans at Tenement Court in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters made a special visit to the Tenement Court in Taguig on Monday, June 23, ahead of their scheduled exhibition game in Manila in August.

Team members Lou “Too Tall” Winston and Mark “Splash” Blount gave fans a preview of their signature ball-handling tricks and high-flying dunks during a brief performance at the popular basketball court, which has become a landmark for Filipino basketball culture.

The stop was part of the promotional leg for the Globetrotters’ Asia Tour. The team's official Manila game will take place on August 9 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

During the visit, Winston and Blount also interacted with fans and young players, posing for photos and encouraging the community’s love for the game.