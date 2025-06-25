JPGT Del Monte tees off with newcomers, rising stars taking charge

BUKIDNON, Philippines – A couple of first-timers powered hopes for a breakthrough start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series, while a compelling mix of seasoned and emerging talents took charge in four other divisions in spirited play that marked Wednesday's opening round of the Del Monte JPGT Championship here.

In the 7-10 category, Davao’s Soleil Molde and Jamie Barnes of Cagayan de Oro stole the spotlight from local bets, carding rounds of 77 and 72, respectively, at the challenging Del Monte Golf Club to move within 18 holes of a breakthrough win in the two-day tournament, kicking off the four-week Mindanao swing of the Vis-Min Series.

Molde, who competed in the Drive-Chip-Putt event of the JPGT circuit in 2023, is playing her first full JPGT 18-hole tournament with ambitions beyond just the leg win — including a coveted spot in the North and South Elite Junior Finals at The Country Club in October.

“It was fun. I actually expected to lead,” said the confident 8-year-old homeschooler. “One thing I like about golf is its challenges. In golf, you can also make friends with other people.”

Molde shrugged off a stumble on No. 17 to preserve a 39-38 round and lead CDO’s Francesco Geroy by three.

Geroy bogeyed four times on the back nine for an 80 on a course playing under lift, clean and place rules due to softened conditions from nightly rain. Claren Quiño carded an 82 for third, while Sistine Yu and local bet Maegan Langamin turned in rounds of 86 and 87, respectively.

On the boys’ side of the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., Barnes impressed with a steady 35-37 card highlighted by three birdies against one bogey and a double bogey, seizing a four-stroke lead over Davao’s Ethan Lago and Cebu’s Kvan Alburo, who both shot 76s.

“This is my first time, and I really like this course,” said Barnes, a student at Wellington College in Bangkok. Though new to the circuit, the 9-year-old already has 14-15 titles and about 20 trophies to his name. He capped his round with a brilliant chip-in birdie on No. 14 after finding his ball near the bunker.

Lago faded with three closing bogeys, while Alburo couldn’t recover from a frontside 39. Lucas Revilleza from Davao stayed in contention with a 77.

In the girls’ 11-14 class, also disputed over 36 holes, Davao’s Kimberly Baroquillo delivered a gritty one-over 73 behind three birdies and four bogeys to take a two-shot lead over Brittany Tamayo, who won the Mactan leg of the Visayas series.

“I didn’t expect to score this good. I was playing bad lately, shooting in the 80s,” said the 13-year-old Baroquillo, who sank a monster 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th to spike her round.

Tamayo managed a 75 after a strong 37 on the back nine. CDO’s Isabella Espina shot an 81, followed by Bukidnon’s Angel Wahing (84), and locals Yvonne Colim (90) and Ayla Pavadora (93).

In the boys’ 11-14 division, CDO’s Ken Guillermo took a slim lead with a two-under 70, but South Cotabato’s Jared Saban closed in with a fiery 71, fueled by three birdies in the last four holes at the front. Marcus Dueñas of Valencia faded with a 77, while Laurence Saban carded a 79.

“I didn’t expect to shoot two-under, but I just focused on playing the best I could,” said 13-year-old Guillermo from Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan. “I think I gave it my all today — hopefully, I can go even lower tomorrow.”

In the premier 15-18 age group, set over 54 holes, local ace Alexis Nailga launched his bid for back-to-back wins after dominating the Mactan leg, birdieing the 18th to salvage an even-par 72. He led by two over CDO’s Armando Copok and Cebu’s Nyito Tiongko, who both carded 74s, while last year’s Match Play winner Clement Ordeneza fumbled with a 75.

Mhark Fernando III and Roman Tiongko stayed within reach with rounds of 77 and 78, respectively.

In the girls’ 15-18 category, local talent Zero Plete surged ahead by three with a 75, capped by a birdie on her final hole at No. 9, ahead of Davao’s Precious Zaragosa, who shot a pair of 39s for a 78.

“I really want to qualify for the finals — a Ryder Cup-style event — so I’m very motivated,” said Plete, returning to the circuit after a long layoff. “Hit more fairways and stay steady on the greens.”

Crista Miñoza faltered with a 42 on the back nine and limped home with an 81. Venice Guillermo (88), Kenley Yu (102) and Santinna Patosa (121) completed the leaderboard.