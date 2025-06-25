^

Sports

Top collegiate women cagers to be celebrated at SMC-CPC Awards

Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 1:03pm
Top collegiate women cagers to be celebrated at SMC-CPC Awards
From left: Louna Ozar (UP), Kent Pastrana (UST), Kacey Dela Rosa (Ateneo), Cielo Pagdulagan (NU) and Elaine Etang (Adamson)
(UAAP Media Group)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines has enjoyed its lofty status as one of Asia's best in women's basketball. And thanks to the thriving collegiate scene, there will be no shortage of talents in the years to come.

Kacey Dela Rosa, Cielo Pagdulagan, Kent Pastrana, Elaine Etang and Louna Ozar are elevating the level of play in the UAAP, making themselves the true guardians of the women's basketball program who could soon be the poster girls of Gilas in international competitions.

For their impressive contributions, the elite cagers will be feted as the Collegiate Women’s Basketball Mythical Team in the 2025 San Miguel Corporation-Collegiate Press Corps (SMC-CPC) Awards Night at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig City on Monday, June 30.

Bannering the "Fab Five" is Ateneo’s Dela Rosa, who’s also this year’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Year awardee in the ceremony presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Pilipinas Live and GMA.

Fresh off winning back-to-back UAAP MVP plums, the 21-year-old Dela Rosa showcased her brilliance in 3x3 basketball where she anchored the Blue Eagles to a breakthrough title victory over Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws.

The 6-foot Dela Rosa stood out in the 5-on-5 tournament where she normed 22.1 points, 16.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 3.7 blocks per contest for the Blue Eagles to snare the best individual award of the league.

Pagdulagan, for her part, was nothing but impressive in her debut as she bagged the Rookie of Year plum after leading National University to a perfect 14-0 run in the elims en route to a Season 87 finals victory in three games against champion University of Santo Tomas.

In that series, the 20-year-old hotshot averaged 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.67 assists, and 1.67 steals – enough to take home the Finals MVP trophy and help UAAP Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year Aris Dimaunahan and the Lady Bulldogs reclaim the crown.

Meanwhile, Pastrana of Victorias City, Negros Occidental played a pivotal role for UST’s successful run that ended NU’s dominance in the division less than two years ago and gave the Tigresses their first diadem in 16 years.

The 24-year-old versatile guard was a UAAP Mythical Five member from 2023 to 2024 and was last year’s first-ever CPC's best female cager before another Mythical Team citation in the third CPC awards also backed by World Balance, E-Sports International, Centaur Marketing, My Daily Collagen, Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things and Go For Gold.

Etang, alongside Cheska Apag and Victoria Adeshina, powered Adamson to a 9-5 win-loss record last year that landed them in their first podium finish since 2016 following a 59-53 escape over the Dela Rosa-led Ateneo.

Lastly, Ozar of University of the Philippines is a Filipino-French baller who averaged 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in the season -- numbers that ultimately brought her inside the Season 87 Mythical Five. She was actually third in MVP race with 67.571 Statistical Points behind Dela Rosa and Pastrana.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High school standout Akowe headed to UST Tigers

High school standout Akowe headed to UST Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Former UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player Collins Akowe is taking his talents to University of Santo Tomas from the National...
Sports
fbtw
NBA team owners approve sale of Timberwolves to Lore, A-Rod

NBA team owners approve sale of Timberwolves to Lore, A-Rod

5 hours ago
NBA team owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and retired...
Sports
fbtw
Rematch with a twist

Rematch with a twist

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
For the third straight conference this season, TNT and Rain or Shine will match up in a best-of-seven semifinal duel with...
Sports
fbtw
Eala bests Baptiste to seal place in Eastbourne Open main draw

Eala bests Baptiste to seal place in Eastbourne Open main draw

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Alex Eala is heading to the main draw of the Lexus Eastbourne Open after digging deep against Hailey Baptiste in the final...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis dominates at Golden Spike in Czech Republic

Duplantis dominates at Golden Spike in Czech Republic

5 hours ago
Sweden's Armand Duplantis won pole vault at the Golden Spike meet in Czech Republic on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

May 3, 2025 - 10:40pm
Record-breaking heat, extreme weather events, air pollution and the spread of infectious disease: climate change poses an...
Sports
fbtw
From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

June 8, 2024 - 7:00am
When it comes to building a career, following one's passion often isn't the obvious choice.
Sports
fbtw
UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

May 8, 2024 - 9:14pm
The University of the Philippines Mindanao has announced upgrades to its academic programs and admissions policies.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

November 21, 2023 - 10:23am
San Beda University College of Law proudly marks its 75th anniversary, inviting all Bedan lawyers to join the celebration...
Sports
fbtw
UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

November 13, 2023 - 12:29pm
The Varsitarian, the 95-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is inviting all college-...
Sports
fbtw
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with