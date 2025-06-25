Eala, Ostapenko meet anew in Eastbourne Open round of 16

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves against Madison Keys of the United States during their match on day 6 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines -- Will Jelena Ostapenko exact her revenge against Alex Eala?

Ostapenko will have a chance at redemption as she faces the Filipina sensation in the Lexus Eastbourne Open’s round of 16 Wednesday evening (Manila time) in Great Britain.

It was back in the magical run in Miami Open that the 20-year-old pride of the Philippines stunned the then-World No. 25 Ostapenko, 7-6(2), 7-5.

Back then, it was the biggest career win of Eala.

But then, she followed it up with wins over then-World No. 5 Madison Keys and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, before falling against then-World No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

Since then, the Filipina shot up the world rankings, where she is currently World No. 74.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate, however, will face the third-seeded Ostapenko, who is currently World No. 20.

The Latvian previously defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to win the Stuttgart Open.

The 28-year-old also had deep runs in the Italian Open and the French Open. She is trying to do the same in the Lexus Eastbourne Open, but she has to go through the Filipina, who crashed into the tourney’s main draw through the qualifiers.

Whoever wins the round of 16 matchup will take on either Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska or Francesca Jones.

Ostapenko and Eala’s clash is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Manila time).