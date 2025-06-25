^

Sports

Eala, Ostapenko meet anew in Eastbourne Open round of 16

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 11:11am
Eala, Ostapenko meet anew in Eastbourne Open round of 16
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves against Madison Keys of the United States during their match on day 6 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Rich Storry / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Will Jelena Ostapenko exact her revenge against Alex Eala?

Ostapenko will have a chance at redemption as she faces the Filipina sensation in the Lexus Eastbourne Open’s round of 16 Wednesday evening (Manila time) in Great Britain.

It was back in the magical run in Miami Open that the 20-year-old pride of the Philippines stunned the then-World No. 25 Ostapenko, 7-6(2), 7-5.

Back then, it was the biggest career win of Eala.

But then, she followed it up with wins over then-World No. 5 Madison Keys and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, before falling against then-World No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

Since then, the Filipina shot up the world rankings, where she is currently World No. 74.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate, however, will face the third-seeded Ostapenko, who is currently World No. 20.

The Latvian previously defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to win the Stuttgart Open.

The 28-year-old also had deep runs in the Italian Open and the French Open. She is trying to do the same in the Lexus Eastbourne Open, but she has to go through the Filipina, who crashed into the tourney’s main draw through the qualifiers.

Whoever wins the round of 16 matchup will take on either Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska or Francesca Jones.

Ostapenko and Eala’s clash is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Manila time).

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High school standout Akowe headed to UST Tigers

High school standout Akowe headed to UST Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Former UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player Collins Akowe is taking his talents to University of Santo Tomas from the National...
Sports
fbtw
NBA team owners approve sale of Timberwolves to Lore, A-Rod

NBA team owners approve sale of Timberwolves to Lore, A-Rod

4 hours ago
NBA team owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and retired...
Sports
fbtw
Eala bests Baptiste to seal place in Eastbourne Open main draw

Eala bests Baptiste to seal place in Eastbourne Open main draw

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Alex Eala is heading to the main draw of the Lexus Eastbourne Open after digging deep against Hailey Baptiste in the final...
Sports
fbtw
Rematch with a twist

Rematch with a twist

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
For the third straight conference this season, TNT and Rain or Shine will match up in a best-of-seven semifinal duel with...
Sports
fbtw
Flagg expected to be taken first by Dallas in NBA Draft

Flagg expected to be taken first by Dallas in NBA Draft

4 hours ago
Versatile US college teen star Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Neymar signs for six more months with Santos, eyes Football World Cup

Neymar signs for six more months with Santos, eyes Football World Cup

3 hours ago
Neymar extended his contract with Brazilian club Santos until the end of 2025, as he attempts to recapture his form in time...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis dominates at Golden Spike in Czech Republic

Duplantis dominates at Golden Spike in Czech Republic

3 hours ago
Sweden's Armand Duplantis won pole vault at the Golden Spike meet in Czech Republic on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
No regrets for Pacers star Haliburton after Achilles tendon surgery

No regrets for Pacers star Haliburton after Achilles tendon surgery

3 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton said he has no regrets about trying to help the Indiana Pacers win an NBA title even after suffering...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano Lady Braves bag NCAA crown

Arellano Lady Braves bag NCAA crown

12 hours ago
Samantha Maranan powered Arellano to its first volleyball title in the girls’ division at the expense of University...
Sports
fbtw
Parade at OKC, shuffles in other cities

Parade at OKC, shuffles in other cities

12 hours ago
Kevin Durant already has been traded to Houston. The New York Knicks are looking for a coach. Cooper Flagg is about to become...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with