Sports

'Buwis-buhay' Clarito of Rain or Shine bulldozes way to weekly PBA player plum

Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 3:21pm
Jhonard Clarito averaged 16.5 points and 18.5 rebounds in Rain or Shine's twin victories that enabled the Elaston Painters to reach the semifinals despite NLEX’s twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

MANILA, Philippines — Jhonard Clarito was adjudged as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period June 18-22 for leading Rain or Shine to the semifinals berth of the 49th Season Philippine Cup.

Clarito averaged 16.5 points and 18.5 rebounds in the Elasto Painters’ twin victories that enabled Rain or Shine to reach the semifinals despite NLEX’s twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

The week began with Clarito putting on a huge effort when he had 20 points and 21 rebounds in Rain or Shine’s 92-89 win over NLEX last June 18, becoming one of the smallest players in PBA history to do a 20-20 in a game.

Clarito followed it up by producing 13 points and 16 rebounds in the Elasto Painters’ 103-92 win over the Road Warriors last June 22 to complete their comeback from being the No. 7 seed to becoming semifinalists.

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao described it best when asked about Clarito’s performance that also rubbed off his teammates.

“Si Jhonard, kita natin ‘yung effort niya, buwis-buhay talaga eh,” said Guiao.

“Any coach would appreciate the effort they put up, not just him (Clarito) but the rest of the guys."

By winning two straight games, Rain or Shine arranged a semifinal duel against TNT, their opponent over the past two Final Four clashes.

Clarito beat the likes of RR Pogoy of TNT, Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra, June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel, and Santi Santillan of Rain or Shine for the weekly plum given by reporters from the PBA beat.

