Got what it takes to summit Mt. Everest? Filipino conqueror recounts 'most enduring experience'

Jeno Panganiban proudly flashes the Philippine flag upon reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

MANILA, Philippines — Climbing Mount Everest should be one of the toughest tasks ever.

The mountain with the highest peak in the world, Mt. Everest stands at 8,850 meters. That is roughly triple the height of the Philippines’ Mount Apo, which is standing at 2,954 meters.

Last month, three more Filipinos — Jeno Panganiban, Ric Rabe and Miguel Mapalad — reached the top of the mountain.

The trio etched their name in history as the new members of an 11-man shortlist of Filipinos that reached Everest’s summit.

Their inclusion came about 19 years after Filipinos Dale Abenjoar and Leo Oracion became the first ones to do so.

But just how hard is it to hike and conquer Everest? What was it like to be — literally — on top of the world? What are the toughest challenges a mountaineer can face in such an ambitious goal?

And who better to answer these questions than one of the men who summitted himself?

Jeno the Conqueror

At a homecoming press conference led by Century Tuna last Friday, 29-year-old Jeno Panganiban said his mountaineering journey started with curiosity.

Philstar.com/Ralph Edwin Villanueva Jeno Panganiban poses at his homecoming press conference last Friday, June 20.

It was back in his third year in college. Then a Computer Science student at La Salle, Panganiban became “envious, but more curious” with the hiking and mountaineering his friends had been doing.

His first hike was at Mount Talamitam in Batangas. After that, with how beautiful mountains are in the Philippines, it was just a matter of time before he became enchanted and more and more fascinated by mountaineering.

One thing led to another, and Panganiban found himself already hiking most of the time.

“Well, I think at that time, nagkakaroon ako ng realization na I think I'm hiking too much. Naapektuhan na yung career ko,” he said.

“Umabot na sa point na nahihiya na ako sa boss ko kasi lahat ng vacation leaves ko, lahat ng sick leave kos, nag-leave without pay ako para lang maka-climb, you know? So, yun na talaga yung passion ko,” he added.

Beginning at the ‘end’

With how often he climbs mountains in the country, Panganiban opted to have a “graduation climb”. And what better way than to bid adieu to a hobby than to go to the Himalayas?

But as his eyes met the beautiful Himalayan mountain range, his goal to have a farewell climb turned to be impossible.

“So, totoo yung sinasabi nilang tawag ng bundok. Tawag ng bundok,” he said.

This, then, sparked his interest to finally conquer Everest.

But before doing so, Panganiban started to train back in 2022. He had numerous visits to the base camp, and he bared that every time he goes to Nepal, he tries to climb the nearby peaks of Everest, “para malaman ko kung kaya ko ba”.

And last year, he climbed his first 8,000-meter peak — Mount Manaslu in Nepal — which, at 8,163 meters, is the eighth-highest mountain in the world.

“That was my first experience using supplemental oxygen. And, it was my first experience with the ‘dead zone,’” he said.

'Most enduring experience'

Panganiban was able to summit Mount Manaslu on September 25, 2024. He then set his sights on Everest.

“After summiting that mountain, we were the first Filipinos to actually summit that mountain. After summiting that, nagkaroon naman ng confidence na okay, I think it’s time for Mt. Everest,” he continued.

But, as expected, Panganiban described doing so as his “most enduring experience” in his life.

First and foremost, aspiring summiteers only have a few, choice days every year which is called “climbing season” – a few days in May as the typical climbing season.

“You can imagine, we are at high altitude so every step counts talaga. And we can say na if naglakad ako from here to there, hihingalin na ako. So, every step counts,” he said.

“I'm wearing a 5-kilo down suit. My boots weigh 3 kilos. My spikes weigh around less than 2 kilos. Yung oxygen tank ko, 4 kilos. And it feels heavier than that kasi ang taas na eh. And we're faced with extreme weather conditions. Umabot na kami sa negative 40 degrees Celsius. And winds at 80 kilometers per hour,” he added.

Aside from these, there is also the issue of acute mountain sickness, which includes cough, colds and diarrhea.

Photo courtesy of Jeno Panganiban

Crossing the Khumbu Icefall was also a huge challenge for Panganiban, as the icefall is composed of huge crevices, ice seracs and ice towers “that could, anytime, fall on you.”

“So, crossing this icefall, napakalaking risk talaga para sa amin. And nung nakalabas na kami doon, it's a long push to Camp 4 and another longer push to the summit. Okay, that is physical and mental strength that's needed just to be able to do that, to keep at it.”

As he tried to reach the summit on May 17, Panganiban recounted walking by himself, as he learned later in the day that his Sherpa guide fainted.

But once he reached the top, everything is worth it.

Best sunrise ever

“And gabi nito, naabutan ko na yung pagbaba ng araw hanggang sa naabutan ko na yung pagsikat ng araw. So, you could imagine na dahan-dahan ako naglalakad sa lamig at malakas na hangin at that time. And hindi ko masyado tinitignan yung tuktok, nag-focus lang ako sa steps ko, one step at a time, one inhale and exhale at a time,” he said.

“Nagkaroon ng relief noong sunrise na kasi nakikita ko na na mas mataas ako sa ulap. Nakikita ko na na mas mataas ako sa lahat ng budok sa paligid ko. And approaching the summit, nakikita ko na na nakikita ko na yung hubog ko, yung curvature ng earth, na bilog talaga ang mundo. So, itong moment na ito hindi ko siya maku-compare sa ibang bundok kasi ito na yung pinakamataas na bundok sa buong mundo.

“At that moment, ako na yung nasa pinakamataas eh. Pinakamataas na ako na physical and literal na ako na yung pinakamataas. Above all things, above all people.”

He spent about 15 minutes at the summit because of the strong winds, and because he was just using supplemental oxygen. He, then, raised the Philippine flag.

Still, it is just one part of the journey.

Going down the summit also became difficult for Panganiban, who said he suffered from snow blindness.

“Puro puti lang yung nakikita ko sa paligid ko, kasi puro snow. Ang naggagabay na lang sana din is yung kulay orange na rope,” he added.

Photo courtesy of Jeno Panganiban Panganiban is seen rappelling his way.

Now that he is part of that historic list of Filipino summiteers, he gave an indispensable advice to other mountaineers who wish to climb Everest.

“Magbaon ng mahabang-mahabang pasensya. Because it's a long journey at hindi lang basta physically strong kailangan ka eh. You have to be financially prepared, mentally prepared, and physically prepared for this road. Hindi lang siya basta akyat,” Panganiban said.

“Maraming maraming kailangan na pagdaanan, maraming pagsasanay para makuha mo yung confidence mo na gusto mo na akyatin yung Mt. Everest.”

And, prior to starting Panganiban’s ascent, he has been in his “most positive state” mentally, especially since he already knows that anything could happen to him.

His family’s unwavering support also helped him a lot, before, during and after his summit.

“Alam ko, tinatago nila yung takot nila, pero mas nagbigay sila ng effort kung paano nila ibibigay yung suporta nila sa akin. So, sobrang loved ako, sobrang swerte ko.”

Quo vadis?

After scaling Everest, what is next for Panganiban?

Photo courtesy of Jeno Panganiban Panganiban flashes a logo of climb sponsor Century Tuna

He announced that he is eyeing to climb K2 mountain, the second-highest point in Earth, next year.

K2, which is nicknamed “The Savage Mountain”, has a peak of 8,611 meters. Panganiban said he will start training next month.

He is also planning to target climbing another mountain this September – Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal – which is the seventh-highest mountain at 8,167 meters.

This, Panganiban said, will make him the first Filipino to climb three 8,000-meter mountains.

“I hope we get to that point.”

Still, climbing atop Everest will not make other mountains easier to summit.

“Hindi ko masabi ng chill, kasi yung difficulty ng Everest is yung elevation niya, na siya yung pinakamataas, and yung Kumbu Iceberg, tsaka yung tagal ng expedition. Sa iba naman kasi, kahit mas mababa, mas technical,” he said.

“So magkakaiba lahat ng mundo, lahat ng ibang-ibang strategies ko, paano siya aakyatin,” he added.

As the song goes, there ain’t no mountain high enough for Jeno Panganiban and the other Filipino Everest summiteers. With the way they conquered the majestic mountain, it just goes to show that indeed, anything is possible.