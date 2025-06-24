^

Rizal fencing statue unveiling adds glitter to Tagaytay Velodrome launch

Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 1:30pm
POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and ACC president Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill along with POC executive board members and NSA heads and officials pose in front of the stainless steel 12-foot statue of National Hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal clad in fencing gear in front of the brand new Tagaytay City Hall.

MANILA, Philippines — A brand new indoor velodrome now casts a shadow over a similarly International Cycling Union (UCI)-grade BMX track. But perched in the heart of several other sports facilities that mark Tagaytay City as a world-standard sports hub is a glimmering stainless steel 12-foot statue of National Hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal clad in fencing gear greeting everyone at the main entrance of the new City Hall.

“It’s a tribute to our National Hero the sportsman, the athlete,” said Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, the outgoing mayor who’s left a legacy not only as an excellent leader of the world-famous city but as the father of all Philippine sports.

“We Filipinos know very well that Dr. Jose Rizal excelled in everything he engaged in and in sports, he was a fencer par excellance, a sharp shooter and if there were titles during his time, a grandmaster of ahedres — chess,” added Tolentino, also president of the Philippine Olympic Committee and PhilCycling.

A string of celebratory events marked the introduction of Dr. Rizal the fencer at City Hall — inauguration of the 250-meter wooden Tagaytay City Velodrome that helped highlight blessing ceremonies for more than a dozen brand new facilities including the modern-designed City Hall along Isaac Tolentino Avenue.

Tolentino brought members of the POC Executive Committee — onboard the city’s e-trikes — to Papa Bolo Brewery and Restaurant before heading to the velodrome, where close to 2,000 athletes, sports officials and Tagaytay City crowd witnessed the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind — and one of a few in the Asean region — cycling facility.

On hand to lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Tolentino and Cavite’s first woman governor, Athena Tolentino, were Asian Cycling Confederation President Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill, Philippine Paralympic Committee President Mike Barredo, Tagaytay City Vice Mayor Agnes Tolentino and Rep. Aniela Tolentino (8th District, Cavite).

Double Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Carlos Yulo and fellow medalist boxer Nesthy Petecio graced the event with POC officials and national sports association leaders.

JOSE RIZAL

TAGAYTAY VELODROME
