Top Philippine martial arts group opens Iloilo gym for aspiring jiu-jitsu artists

Young jiu-jitsu aspirantes pose for a group photo after training session at one of DEFTAC gyms.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the country's major martial arts groups will launch its franchise in Iloilo City on Saturday, June 28, in a bid to expand its reach, share the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and promote self-defense, discipline and grit among Filipinos.

“I am very excited to open our first DEFTAC Iloilo gym under the DEFTAC franchise as we have created many national champions, including a third-place finish in the World Championship,” said Alvin Aguilar, a multi-titled martial artist and and founder of Deftac.

“This gym will produce many champions from Iloilo,” added Aguilar, one of five big figures in the sport who will grace the gym’s grand opening on the third floor of LBS Bldg. on Jalandoni St., Iloilo City.

Also expected to witness the grand opening are bemedaled jiu-jitsu practitioners such as Prof. May Masuda, Aielle Aguilar, Zony Zaldarriaga and David Zaldarriaga.

Masuda is the first Filipina world champion and an Asian Beach Games gold medalist. She also holds the distinction of the being the first Filipina jiu-jitsu black belter.

Aielle Aguilar, for her part, is a three-time Filipina world champion. Zony Zaldarriaga is chapter head of Deftac Iloilo, while David Zaldarriaga is bronze medalist.

The grand launch will be preceded by a seminar at 9 a.m. to be conducted by Alvin Aguilar himself, Asuda and Aielle Aguilar.