^

Sports

Fortheo Cup national tennis finale sets spotlight on girl netters

Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 12:41pm
Fortheo Cup national tennis finale sets spotlight on girl netters
Tennis stock photo
via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the girls’ turn to shine as the Fortheo Cup National Junior Tennis Championships caps its two-week run in Biñan City, Laguna, with top junior talents and rising stars battling it out at the South City Homes Recreation Center starting Thursday, June 26.

Fierce competition is expected in the premier 18-and-under division, bannered by Sandra Bautista, Joy Ansay, Jan Cadee Dagoon, Dania Bulanadi, Czarina Ilano, Justine Casiller, Frances Ilagan and Elyce Yuipco, all raring to stake their claim in the singles play of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Fortheo Power Station.

For the first time, all four girls’ categories drew full 32-player fields –a strong testament to the growing support for the country’s longest-running grassroots talent search, spearheaded by the Palawan Pawnshop program under president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The Biñan leg, supported by Threema, Ckap Roofing, Tier One Architects, Scrambowl and Altiche Tennis School, wraps up an action-packed twin-week stretch, following the boys' competitions last week and the Fortheo Cup leg in Valenzuela City last month.

The overwhelming number of entries prompted organizers to separate the boys’ and girls’ tournaments – an updated format now adopted to better accommodate players across multiple age divisions.

Doubles titles will also be contested in the 10-and-U, 14-and-U, and 18-and-U categories for both boys and girls. For details, contact tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

In singles, Dagoon, Bulanadi, and Casiller are also seeing action in the 16-and-U bracket, joined by Ays Gonzaga, Isabel Ataiza, Jasmine Sardona, Vania Parawa and Andrea Pamandanan.

Gonzaga, looking to sustain a hot streak, headlines the 14-and-U category alongside Shaner Gabaldon, Ataiza, Parawan, Athena Liwag, Isabel Calingasan, Jasmine Solis and Amanda Barrido.

Meanwhile, a wide-open battle is expected in the 12-and-U division featuring Liwag, Barrido, and Calingasan, along with Kyla Caguioa, Anica Palacio, Elise Co, Andrea Plaza and Rebecca Primavera.

The 10-and-U unisex division also promises exciting play, with Scarlet Solis and Terrence Bataliones leading a stacked field in the week-long tournament sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Durant traded to Rockets for 8 players

Durant traded to Rockets for 8 players

15 hours ago
Two-time NBA champion forward Kevin Durant has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for eight players...
Sports
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t doubt defense

Don’t doubt defense

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Oklahoma City clamped down defensively on Indiana and held the Pacers to their lowest point total in the entire playoffs as...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder roar to NBA title

Thunder roar to NBA title

15 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder crowned a dazzling season with an NBA title on Sunday, pulling away relentlessly in the second half...
Sports
fbtw
SGA thinks first NBA crown could lead to more for young Thunder

SGA thinks first NBA crown could lead to more for young Thunder

1 day ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believes Oklahoma City's NBA Finals triumph could be the beginning of a golden era for him and...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers' Haliburton hurt, leaves Game 7 of NBA Finals vs Thunder

Pacers' Haliburton hurt, leaves Game 7 of NBA Finals vs Thunder

1 day ago
Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton limped out of Game 7 of the NBA Finals in the first quarter in a devastating blow to the Pacers'...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Messi's Miami, PSG forge Club World Cup reunion

Messi's Miami, PSG forge Club World Cup reunion

1 hour ago
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi faces a tantalizing reunion with former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup last...
Sports
fbtw
Top Philippine martial arts group opens Iloilo gym for aspiring jiu-jitsu artists

Top Philippine martial arts group opens Iloilo gym for aspiring jiu-jitsu artists

2 hours ago
One of the country's major martial arts groups will launch its franchise in Iloilo City on Saturday, June 28, in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine 12-under baseball squad tests mettle in Babe Ruth World Series

Philippine 12-under baseball squad tests mettle in Babe Ruth World Series

2 hours ago
The Philippine Admirals 12-under team will compete in one of the most prestigious little league baseball competitions in the...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James feels great after first workout since knee injury

LeBron James feels great after first workout since knee injury

4 hours ago
NBA superstar LeBron James worked out for the first time since suffering a knee injury two months ago, saying he felt great...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with