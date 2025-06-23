^

Carlos Yulo hopeful for 2028 Olympics stint with brother Karl Eldrew

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 4:20pm
Carlos Yulo hopeful for 2028 Olympics stint with brother Karl Eldrew
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, who won the Athlete of the Year award, poses with his brother Karl Eldrew, who received a special citation in gymnastics during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards Night on January 27, 2025
STAR / Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo is yearning for another dream — competing side by side with younger brother Karl Eldrew in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“Sana makapasok kami sa LA (I hope we would both qualify to LA),” said Yulo, who attended Monday’s Tagaytay CT Velodrome inauguration.

Yulo’s comments came after Karl Eldrew received an Olympic Solidarity scholarship from the International Olympic Committee the same way the former did when he got one in 2017.

The Asian champion said he hopes the younger Yulo would tread the same path he walked on his way to becoming an Olympic champion.

“I’m happy for my brother. My wish is for him to learn many things, be always safe, and for us to become teammates in 2028 and compete in the individual all-around,” he said.

Interestingly, Karl Eldrew is currently training under Japanese mentor Munehiro Kugimiya, who happened to be Carlos' former coach.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

KARL ELDREW YULO
