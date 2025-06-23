^

Sports

Philippines to host Asian cycling tilt at newly opened Tagaytay Velodrome

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 4:12pm
Philippines to host Asian cycling tilt at newly opened Tagaytay Velodrome
The Tagaytay CT Velodrome was launched Monday, June 23.

TAGAYTAY CITY, Philippines — Just recently opened, the Tagaytay CT Velodrome will be broken in with its first major international race — the Asian Cycling Federation Championships.

“It was just confirmed today. We will host the Asian Championships next year,” said PhilCycling chief and Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino during Monday’s inauguration of the country’s one and only velodrome or cycling track.

Tolentino got the nod straight from Asian Cycling Confederation President Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill, who was the guest of honor in the ribbon cutting of the venue, which is the exact replica of the Velodrome Suisse in Switzerland.

Singh Gill said he expects around 350 riders from 45 countries, including China and Japan, to see action in the race set March 25-31 next year.

Paris Olympics double gold winner Carlos Yulo, along with city Vice Mayor Agnes Tolentino, Cavite Gov. Athena Tolentino and Rep. Aniela Tolentino (8th District, Cavite), and several national sports association officials graced the event — the culmination of a decades-long dream.

“It’s our dream since 20 years ago,” said the Tagaytay City mayor.

National team mainstays Ronald Oranza and Jermyn Prado were the first to ride on the brand new track using track bikes that the country borrowed from Thailand’s cycling association.

“We still don’t have (track) bikes so I borrowed two from Thailand,” said Tolentino, who also said PhilCycling is now starting to form a track team for the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December.

The event also coincided with the POC’s Olympic Day celebration, which was highlighted by the awarding of scholarship grants from the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity Movement.

 

Among the recipients of the grants were chess Grandmasters Daniel Quizon and Janelle Mae Frayna and gymnast Karle Eldrew Yulo, younger brother of Carlos.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

CYCLING

TAGAYTAY VELODROME

TRACK CYCLING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacers' Haliburton hurt, leaves Game 7 of NBA Finals vs Thunder

Pacers' Haliburton hurt, leaves Game 7 of NBA Finals vs Thunder

8 hours ago
Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton limped out of Game 7 of the NBA Finals in the first quarter in a devastating blow to the Pacers'...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers coach says 'hearts dropped' after Haliburton injury

Pacers coach says 'hearts dropped' after Haliburton injury

5 hours ago
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said his team's "hearts dropped" after seeing Tyrese Haliburton's...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder's SGA sweetens stellar season with NBA Finals MVP plum

Thunder's SGA sweetens stellar season with NBA Finals MVP plum

5 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a title-clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Ageless Kelly Williams proves dependability for semis-bound TNT

Ageless Kelly Williams proves dependability for semis-bound TNT

5 hours ago
Kelly Williams may already be far from his prime, but he is still dependable in the biggest moments of the game — proven...
Sports
fbtw
Scribes to also honor cream of college coaching crop

Scribes to also honor cream of college coaching crop

5 hours ago
Recognizing the brilliant minds behind the champion teams, the Collegiate Press Corps will fete them as “Coaches of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ohtani bags strikeouts, home run as Dodgers rout Nationals

Ohtani bags strikeouts, home run as Dodgers rout Nationals

7 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani produced a dazzling all-round performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to rout the Washington...
Sports
fbtw
Queen's champion Alcaraz in groove ahead of Wimbledon

Queen's champion Alcaraz in groove ahead of Wimbledon

8 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz warned his Wimbledon rivals that he "feels great" on grass after the World No. 2 defied his own expectations...
Sports
fbtw
Great mix in exciting last 4

Great mix in exciting last 4

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The throne is vacant and there’s a great mix of contenders in the semifinal round, all with compelling motivation, gunning...
Sports
fbtw
Eala hurdles Baptiste, enters Eastbourne main draw

Eala hurdles Baptiste, enters Eastbourne main draw

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala wore down top-ranked Hailey Baptiste of the United States in a long three-set showdown, pulling off a 6-7, 7-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with