Bruce posts Epson Tour-best finish; Lee captures third major in grueling PGA duel

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 1:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Bruce delivered her finest performance yet on the Epson Tour, closing with a 69 to finish tied for fourth in the Island Resort Championship won by Melanie Green with a blistering, bogey-free 65 highlighted by an eagle-2 in Harris, Michigan.

Bruce birdied the 18th hole during the resumption of the weather-delayed second round early Sunday to card a 68, then overcame an early bogey in the final round with a strong finish. After seven straight pars, she birdied Nos. 9 and 10 and eagled the par-4 14th en route to a 36-33 at the Sweetgrass Golf Club, posting a 207 total in the 54-hole event.

She shared fourth place with Amari Avery, who carded an even-par 72, finishing five shots behind Green. The American standout saved her best for last, firing a flawless seven-under card that included an eagle on the reachable 14th to finish at 202.

Fellow American Kate Smith-Stroh also made an eagle on the par-5 sixth and added four birdies to offset two early bogeys. She shot a 68 to place second at 204.

Clariss Guce, after a second-round 68, struggled with a 72 to end up tied for 46th at 214, while  the ICTSI-backed Pauline del Rosario also closed with a 72 for a share of 55th at 215.

Over in Texas, Australian Minjee Lee overcame early struggles and braved tough windy conditions at the Fields Ranch East in PGA Frisco to capture her third career major with a hard-earned three-stroke victory in the Women’s PGA Championship, also on Sunday.

Despite a rocky start with three bogeys in the first eight holes, Lee birdied the ninth and held firm with an even-par 35 on the back nine to salvage a 74. Her 284 total was enough to hold off Thai rising star Chanettee Wannasaen and American Auston Kim, who both shot 68s in a volatile final round and finished tied for second at 287.

Jeeno Thitikul, the leader in the first two rounds, never recovered from a third-round 76 and closed with a 75, dropping into a tie for fourth at 289 with Japan’s Chisato Iwai, who shot a final round 71.

Bianca Pagdanganan carded a gritty 72, highlighted by three birdies against a bogey and a double bogey with 28 putts, to finish tied for 52nd at 301, while ICTSI teammate and two-time US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, despite a promising front nine with three birdies against a bogey, crumbled on the back with two double bogeys and three bogeys for a 76, finishing tied for 66th at 303.

