^

Sports

Eala bests Baptiste to seal place in Eastbourne Open main draw

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 9:18pm
Eala bests Baptiste to seal place in Eastbourne Open main draw
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025.
Thomas Coex / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala is heading to the main draw of the Lexus Eastbourne Open after digging deep against Hailey Baptiste in the final round of the qualifiers, 6(1)-7, 7-6(4), 6-1 Sunday evening (Manila time) in Great Britain.

The match took two hours and 47 minutes to complete, with the two tennisters not giving an inch through the first two sets.

But ultimately, the World No. 77 singles’ tennis player took command in the deciding third set, knocking off the top-seeded qualifier, who is currently ranked 56th in the world.

Eala dug out of a 0-3 deficit in the first set,tying it up at 3-all before Baptiste took the upper hand, 5-4.

But back-to-back games by the Filipina pushed her ahead, 6-5, but the American forced the tiebreak.

There, it was all Baptiste as she showcased her mastery.

Come the second set, it was the 20-year-old Eala’s turn to grab the advantage, going up 2-0 and 4-2 before losing it.

Baptiste tied the set at 5-all, before the Asian Games double bronze medalist went up, 6-5.

But the 23-year-old forced the tiebreak anew, which was dominated by the eighth-seeded qualifier this time around, 7-4.

Exhaustion seemed to bother Baptiste in the third set, as Eala jumped to a 5-0 lead and never looked back.

The American was able to steal a game, 5-1, before the Filipina sensation sealed the deal.

The two tennisters had almost identical service points won, with Baptiste punching in 53 to Eala’s 51. But the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar won 58 receiving points as opposed to the American’s 48.

Eala earlier defeated Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez in the first round of the qualifiers.

The Eastbourne Open is the Filipina’s final test before her Wimbledon debut, which is set to kick off June 30.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chan clings to title hopes despite late struggles

Chan clings to title hopes despite late struggles

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Aidric Chan surged ahead with a hot backside run but faltered at the finish, settling for an even-par 72 and slipping to joint...
Sports
fbtw
MLB suspends Padres pitcher three games for hitting Ohtani

MLB suspends Padres pitcher three games for hitting Ohtani

9 hours ago
San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez was issued a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine by Major League Baseball...
Sports
fbtw
Bruce fights back with birdie barrage as Guce, Del Rosario make cut

Bruce fights back with birdie barrage as Guce, Del Rosario make cut

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Samantha Bruce mounted a strong comeback from an early stumble, firing a string of birdies to stay in contention for a breakthrough...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan clings, Saso falters at Women's PGA

Pagdanganan clings, Saso falters at Women's PGA

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Redemption remained out of reach for Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso as both turned in underwhelming starts in the KPMG Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons acquire Migs Palanca to address frontcourt woes

Maroons acquire Migs Palanca to address frontcourt woes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Following numerous departures in the frontcourt, defending champions University of the Philippines added much-needed size...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NCAA to be given special citation in CPC Awards

NCAA to be given special citation in CPC Awards

6 hours ago
As it celebrated its 100th year, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will be recognized by the San Miguel...
Sports
fbtw
After bucking the odds vs Magnolia, TNT ready to make most out of second chance in semis

After bucking the odds vs Magnolia, TNT ready to make most out of second chance in semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
On to the next.
Sports
fbtw
Lee masters the winds, storms to 4-shot lead at Women's PGA

Lee masters the winds, storms to 4-shot lead at Women's PGA

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Jeeno Thitikul came in as the hunted, but it was Minjee Lee who emerged unfazed by the swirling Texas winds that swept through...
Sports
fbtw
DOT eyes tourism growth through esports events

DOT eyes tourism growth through esports events

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The successful hosting of the M5 World Championship has positioned the Philippines as a serious contender in the global esports...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with