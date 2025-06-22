Maroons acquire Migs Palanca to address frontcourt woes

MANILA, Philippines -- Following numerous departures in the frontcourt, defending champions University of the Philippines added much-needed size with the arrival of Migs Palanca.

Palanca, a 6-foot-7 forward from the National University-Nazareth School Bullpups, will add ceiling to the Fighting Maroons, who lost Quentin Millora-Brown, Francis Lopez and Aldous Torculas after their championship season.

Palanca will be eligible come UAAP Season 88 and will have a full five playing years.

He averaged 9.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for NUNS, who had a runner-up finish against University of Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs.

Reports said that Palanca initially committed to NU. However, after hearing out offers from various UAAP and NCAA schools, he ultimately decided to take his talents to Diliman, where he will fill a void in the low block.

“Kailangan natin to add size, and we saw naman talaga yung potential ni Palanca. Magiging malaking tulong siya sa atin hindi lang for next season, but for five full years,” UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

“Pero siyempre, bata pa yan. Nire-remind lang din natin na stay focused and whatever challenges that we will be facing, laban lang,” he added.

He will be joining a stacked team that will have Rey Remogat, Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano as some of the main guns.