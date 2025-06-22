Adamson, UE try to tally first win in FilOil preseason

Games Monday

12 p.m. – JRU vs. LPU

2 p.m. – Arellano vs. San Beda

4 p.m. – UE vs. Adamson

MANILA, Philippines — Something has got to give between University of the East and Adamson.

Winless through three games and languishing at the bottom of the UAAP Bracket, the two squads face off on Monday in a desperate shot at finally chalking one in the win column of the PlayTime Cares 18th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup presented by ABC Tile Adhesive.

Success has been elusive for both squads so far in the premier preseason league.

For the Soaring Falcons, they came close, taking a 68-66 overtime defeat to Far Eastern University last Friday where it had a legitimate shot at taking the W.

But coach Nash Racela believes his side is better than what their record shows, especially with Cedrick Manzano continuing to be a steady force inside and the emergence of rookie Earl Medina.

The Red Warriors, meanwhile, are pinning their hopes that their extended rest would have rectified their miscues especially after absorbing a 72-67 loss to National University last May 31.

Coach Chris Gavina remains confident on his side, especially with Precious Momowei still being at his lethal form in Recto.

Game time is at 4 p.m. in this tilt which has PlayTime Cares, Filoil, EcoOil, Hanes, Bostik El Heneral, Jiang Nan Hotpot, Lamtex Pipes, Smart, and Puso Pilipinas as major sponsors, and Harbor Star, Wallem, Akari, BDO, Tela.com Athletics, Nature’s Spring, Reyes Barbecue, and Brothers Burger as minor sponsors.

San Beda (1-1) also returns to action in the NCAA Bracket at 2 p.m. when it takes on Arellano (2-3), while Jose Rizal University (1-5) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (1-3) raise the curtains at 12 p.m.

The Red Lions want to roll out the carpet after a brief sojourn to Spain, but the wards of coach Yuri Escueta will have their hands full against a ferocious Chiefs squad which are coming off a big 76-73 upset of Mapua last Friday.

Meanwhile, the Heavy Bombers seek the end of their five-game skid and not waste the efforts of super rookie Sanlea Peñaverde when it plays a Pirates side which last saw action last June 9 where they got a breakthrough 84-70 win over San Sebastian.