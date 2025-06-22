Shootout looms in girlsâ€™ premier division at JPGT Del Monte

^

Shootout looms in girls’ premier division at JPGT Del Monte

June 22, 2025 | 3:03pm
Zero Plete
(Pilipinas Golf)

MANILA, Philippines -- The race for top honors in the girls’ 15-18 division is expected to go down to the wire as the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship unfolds on Wednesday, June 25, at the Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

Zero Plete and Crista Miñoza, both homegrown talents, brace for a fierce duel with Davao’s Precious Zaragosa in what promises to be a thrilling three-way showdown among some of the country’s most promising junior golfers.

While Plete and Miñoza are expected to capitalize on their local knowledge of the tight, mountain-top course, Zaragosa is looking to counter with grit, experience and hunger, having just moved up to the premier division after dominating in a younger age group last year.

Adding more depth to the title race are Cagayan de Oro’s Kenley Yu and Venice Guillermo, as well as Davao’s Santinna Patosa, all eager to make their mark in the 54-hole event kicking off the four-leg Mindanao swing of the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao Series, promising fierce competition across all age groups in the next four weeks.

In the boys’ 15-18 bracket, Mactan leg winner Alexis Nailga of Bukidnon seeks to ride the momentum of his Visayas triumph in Mactan, but he faces stiff opposition from a talent-stacked field, led by Bacolod’s Santi Asuncion, Cebuanos Nyito and Roman Tiongko, and Davao’s Vince Naranjo, and Zamboanga’s Mhark Fernando III.

CDO’s Armand Copok, Santino Lim, Seth Santos, Cliff Nuñeza, and last year’s match play winner Clement Ordeneza of Bukidnon are also expected to contend.

The boys’ 11-14 division is wide open with the absence of last year’s champion and Mactan leg winner Ralph Batican. Still, a slew of contenders is in the mix, including South Cotabato’s Jared and Laurence Saban, Davao’s Nicolas Bernardo, and CDO’s Ken Guillermo, Franco Lim and Kian Umpar. They will challenge home bets Mikhail Namocatcat, James Langamin and Miko Woo for the 36-hole crown.

Rounding out the field are David Yap and Rio Sia of CDO, Cebu’s Eric Jeon, Koronadal’s Benjamin Garcia, and Valencia’s Marcus Duenas and Guio Pasquil, all geared up for a breakthrough performance in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Meanwhile, South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo aims for back-to-back wins in the girls’ 11-14 division after her Mactan victory. She’ll be challenged by CDO’s Margaux Espina and Sasha Edwards, locals Angel Wahing and Yvonne Colim, and Davao’s Kimberly Baroquillo and Ayla Pavadora.

In the youngest division (7-10), Jilliane Namocatcat, Maegan Langamin and Ashia Frayco seek to defend home turf against CDO’s Francesca Geroy and Sistine Yu, Davao’s Soleil Molde, and Koronadal’s Arianna Garcia.

Simon Apilat carries Bukidnon’s hopes in the boys’ 7-10 group, taking on CDO’s James Rolida, Shaqeeq Tanog, Zian Umpar and Hamish Barnes; Cebu’s Charles Tan, Darren Ong, and Tobias Tiongko; and Davao’s Lucas Revilleza and Luke Habagat.

However, all eyes will be on Ethan Lago of Davao, who dominated the Mactan leg and is eager to notch another championship in the 36-hole contest.

The JPGT Vis-Min swing forms part of the seven-leg regional circuit, with players’ best three results in their age group (7-10, 11-14, 15-18) determining the final rankings. The top four players per division from both Vis-Min and Luzon series will advance to the ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Finals scheduled from September 30 to October 3 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Meanwhile, the Luzon series will resume with the fifth leg at Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite from July 29-31, following earlier stops that included the Caliraya Springs leg last month.

