Bruce fights back with birdie barrage as Guce, Del Rosario make cut

MANILA, Philippines -- Samantha Bruce mounted a strong comeback from an early stumble, firing a string of birdies to stay in contention for a breakthrough Epson Tour victory before play was suspended due to darkness in the second round of the Island Resort Championship in Harris, Michigan, Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Shaking off a bogey on the par-4 second hole of the Sweetgrass Golf Club, Bruce rebounded with birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 in a weather-delayed round. She then broke a string of pars at the back with back-to-back birdies starting on No. 11, followed by three steady pars.

Bruce stood on the par-5 18th when play was halted, eyeing another potential birdie opportunity when the 54-hole tournament resumes early Sunday.

Backed by an opening 70, Bruce stood at a provisional joint sixth with a running total of four-under, just three shots off American Amari Avery, who set the pace at eight-under with six holes left in her round.

Clariss Guce staged her own bounce-back with a 68 to move into a share of 38th at 142. Meanwhile, ICTSI-backed Pauline del Rosario rebounded from an opening 73 with a 70 to narrowly make the cut pegged at 143.

Del Rosario impressed with four birdies over the first 14 holes but stumbled with a costly double bogey on the 17th, settling for a two-under card highlighted by a 28-putt performance.

Guce, who launched a sizzling five-birdie burst over eight holes, was also headed for a stronger finish until a mishap on the final hole slightly dampened her scorecard.

Tomi Arejola bowed out of the 54-hole competition after a second straight 72 for a 145 total, missing the cut.

Olympian Dottie Ardina, meanwhile, was at two-under through 14 holes when play was suspended. With a first-round 75, Ardina will need at least two birdies over her final four holes Sunday (Monday Manila time) to have any chance of advancing in the $225,000 Epson Tour event.