^

Sports

Bruce fights back with birdie barrage as Guce, Del Rosario make cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 12:25pm
Bruce fights back with birdie barrage as Guce, Del Rosario make cut
Samantha Bruce
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- Samantha Bruce mounted a strong comeback from an early stumble, firing a string of birdies to stay in contention for a breakthrough Epson Tour victory before play was suspended due to darkness in the second round of the Island Resort Championship in Harris, Michigan, Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Shaking off a bogey on the par-4 second hole of the Sweetgrass Golf Club, Bruce rebounded with birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 in a weather-delayed round. She then broke a string of pars at the back with back-to-back birdies starting on No. 11, followed by three steady pars.

Bruce stood on the par-5 18th when play was halted, eyeing another potential birdie opportunity when the 54-hole tournament resumes early Sunday.

Backed by an opening 70, Bruce stood at a provisional joint sixth with a running total of four-under, just three shots off American Amari Avery, who set the pace at eight-under with six holes left in her round.

Clariss Guce staged her own bounce-back with a 68 to move into a share of 38th at 142. Meanwhile, ICTSI-backed Pauline del Rosario rebounded from an opening 73 with a 70 to narrowly make the cut pegged at 143.

Del Rosario impressed with four birdies over the first 14 holes but stumbled with a costly double bogey on the 17th, settling for a two-under card highlighted by a 28-putt performance.

Guce, who launched a sizzling five-birdie burst over eight holes, was also headed for a stronger finish until a mishap on the final hole slightly dampened her scorecard.

Tomi Arejola bowed out of the 54-hole competition after a second straight 72 for a 145 total, missing the cut.

Olympian Dottie Ardina, meanwhile, was at two-under through 14 holes when play was suspended. With a first-round 75, Ardina will need at least two birdies over her final four holes Sunday (Monday Manila time) to have any chance of advancing in the $225,000 Epson Tour event. 

GOLF

SAMANTHA BRUCE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Haliburton warns Pacers of 'poison' of outside noise before NBA Finals Game 7

Haliburton warns Pacers of 'poison' of outside noise before NBA Finals Game 7

1 day ago
Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton says the Pacers must keep their focus firmly on the Oklahoma City Thunder and block out the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes quick work of Turkish for in Eastbourne Open qualifiers

Eala makes quick work of Turkish for in Eastbourne Open qualifiers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala rolled past Turkish bet Zeynep Sonmez, 6-1, 6-3, in Round 1 of the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open on Saturday in England...
Sports
fbtw
Never on Sunday

Never on Sunday

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra gained a Sunday break after disposing of their quarterfinal opponents in a single game...
Sports
fbtw
Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

2 days ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum UCAL 7th Season by retaining its Esports crown...
Sports
fbtw
Painters knock off Road Warriors, meet Tropang 5G in semis

Painters knock off Road Warriors, meet Tropang 5G in semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are moving on to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after blasting the NLEX Road Warriors,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After Everest, Jeno targets K2

After Everest, Jeno targets K2

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
There ain’t no mountain high enough for Filipino Jeno Panganiban.
Sports
fbtw
Last-hole mishap drops Chan to 3rd, but 2nd ADT title still within reach

Last-hole mishap drops Chan to 3rd, but 2nd ADT title still within reach

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Aidric Chan’s third-round title charge took a dramatic turn after a costly two-shot swing on the final hole, where the...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G overcome Hotshots to enter semis

Tropang 5G overcome Hotshots to enter semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Grand Slam dream of the TNT Tropang 5G is still alive and kicking.
Sports
fbtw
PVL on Tour preseason tilt fires off in Vigan

PVL on Tour preseason tilt fires off in Vigan

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League returns to the north as it launches its two-month preseason event dubbed PVL on Tour Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with