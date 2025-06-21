^

Last-hole mishap drops Chan to 3rd, but 2nd ADT title still within reach

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 10:45pm
Aidric Chan

MANILA, Philippines -- Aidric Chan’s third-round title charge took a dramatic turn after a costly two-shot swing on the final hole, where the Filipino golfer settled for a bogey to card a 69, slipping two shots behind new leader Luca Ciancetti in a rollercoaster third round of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech tournament in Morocco on Saturday.

Chan was tied with Ciancetti at 12-under heading to the closing par-4 18th at the Samanah Golf Club. But while the Italian pulled off a clutch birdie to cap a 67 and take the solo lead at 203, Chan faltered with a bogey to fall to 205 and into a tie for third.

England’s Sam Broadhurst, who seized the solo lead at 13-under after stringing nine birdies, also stumbled on the last hole with a bogey and dropped to second at 204 after a 64.

Chan, bidding for a second Asian Development Tour title after his breakthrough win in Vietnam in March, shared third with Michele Ortolani (65), first-round leader Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij (69), and halfway pacesetter Ayoub Lguirati (72).

Earlier in the round, Chan appeared to lose ground with a bogey on No. 4, but he bounced back with an eagle on the par-5 fifth and a birdie on No. 6 to stay in the hunt. A miscue on the ninth slowed his momentum, but he regained it with a birdie on the 12th and a strong finishing stretch with birdies on 16 and 17 – until the final-hole stumble.

Despite the setback, Chan remained firmly in contention, trailing Ciancetti by just two strokes heading into Sunday’s final round.

Carl Corpus, Chan’s cousin, also moved into striking position with a 68 highlighted by an eagle on No. 12. He briefly surged to joint seventh at 10-under after birdies on Nos. 14 and 15, but a bogey on the par-5 16th dropped him to a share of ninth at 207, four shots off the lead.

Sean Ramos also gained ground with a fiery 68, featuring seven birdies and an eagle on the ninth to offset five bogeys. He improved to tied 24th with a 209 total.

With the leaderboard tightly packed and momentum swinging wildly, a frenetic, unpredictable final round looms in Marrakech as Chan and company look to chase down Ciancetti and claim ADT glory.

