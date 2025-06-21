^

Painters knock off Road Warriors, meet Tropang 5G in semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 10:17pm
Painters knock off Road Warriors, meet Tropang 5G in semis
Rain or Shine's Santi Santillan (25) gets the rebound against the NLEX Road Warriors during their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal matchup Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are moving on to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after blasting the NLEX Road Warriors, 103-92, in their do-or-die quarterfinal matchup Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Rain or Shine overcame a twice-to-win disadvantage to the second-seeded NLEX to set a best-of-seven semis date with the TNT Tropang 5G, who also knocked off the third-seeded Magnolia Hotshots earlier in the day.

Santi Santillan filled up the statsheet with 24 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals, while Andrei Caracut had 16 markers.

Jhonard Clarito pulled off another impressive double-double, following up his 20-21 performance in Game 1 with 13 points and 16 rebounds to go with a block and an assist on Saturday.

The game was tight through the first three quarters, with the Painters holding a one-point lead, 78-77.

It was more of the same in the opening minutes of the fourth, with a layup by Kevin Alas making it 81-82.

But a massive 14-1 run capped by a layup by Caelan Tiongson pushed Rain or Shine firmly on the driver’s seat, 96-82, with 3:54 remaining.

An 8-2 run punctuated by a 4-point shot by Robert Bolick sliced the deficit to eight, 90-98.

But finishing touches by Caracut, Clarito and Tiongson sealed the deal for Rain or Shine.

Anton Asistio added 11 points off the bench, while Michael Malonzo had 10 markers for the winning squad.

Bolick made up for a quiet Game 1 as he finished with 34 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in Saturday's losing effort. JB Bahio chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, while Brandon Ramirez added 10 markers.

“Again, nakaraos, nakalusot kami ulit. I think this is our fourth straight time to make the semis. But ang dami namin ginawang mali. We gave up 25 offensive rebounds. We gave up 19 turnovers. We lost fast-break points. We felt that fast-break is our game, pero talo kami roon, but we still won the game,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said after the game. 

“Ito yung pinag-uusapan namin sa locker room, just play our brand of game. We call it buwis buhay basketball. Parang effort lang, grit lang. If something's going on na mali or you can't get your rhythm in the game, just put on the effort, just play on grit, be tough. Doon lang namin nakuha,” he added. 

“We just play our brand of game. If things are not working out, just make the best effort. That’s what we did tonight.”

The semifinals will tip off on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

