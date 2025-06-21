PVL on Tour preseason tilt fires off in Vigan

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League returns to the north as it launches its two-month preseason event dubbed PVL on Tour Sunday at the newly inaugurated Chavit Coliseum in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Crowd darling Creamline, the most titled franchise in the league with 10 championships, should be the star of the show as it squares off with Capital1 set at 6:30 p.m.

It will be preceded by the duel between Cignal and Akari at 4 p.m.

“This first leg of the PVL On Tour marks more than just the beginning of our pre-season tournament – it symbolizes a meaningful connection between the sport and the community, between the players and the fans, between our league and its future,” said PVL president Ricky Palou.

“Four of the top teams in the league are here, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive tournament. These teams aren’t just competing; they’re here to inspire, to connect and to engage,” he added.

Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez promised to make their game memorable to fans.

“We’re really excited to go around the Philippines and experience the culture of every province we visit and meet the volleyball community,” said Valdez. “But at the end of the day, we’re still here to compete – we hope to give our best for the fans.”

Capital1 will still be without Bella Belen, its No. 1 overall pick in this year’s Rookie Draft early this month, but has boosted its roster with the additions of new recruits including Jerili Malabanan and Rachel Austero.

Cignal too had picked several key additions in Erika Santos and Tine Tiamzon as well as neophyte Erin Pangilinan while Akari will have a new coach in Tina Salak, who took over from Japanese Taka Minowa.

Action continues Monday with Cignal vs. Capital1 at 4 p.m. and Creamline vs. Akari at 6:30 p.m.