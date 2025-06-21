^

Sports

Philippines to host Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 12:07pm
Philippines to host Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
Karl Eldrew Yulo rules the still rings of the boys’ FIG Juniors 14-17 category at the GAP Gymnastic Center in Intramuros, Manila.
STAR / Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — It’s official.

The Philippines will host the Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships from November 15 to 24 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Taguig after recently receiving a communiqué from the FIG, or the world governing body of the sport, designating it as the venue of the huge event.

“You cannot imagine the work I put into this just to get the hosting as FIG has a lot of rules to follow. FIG people came here to see if the Philippines is capable of hosting a world championship,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion Saturday.

But Carrion said they would need all the support it could muster including the government to make the competition successful.

“We’re still waiting for government support as we need to buy two brand new apparatuses for the competition hall, training hall and warm up hall and we need to put up a big tent outside the Resort World to accommodate our training hall,” she said.

“We only have five months, and everyone’s help is important.”

Carrion said Alliance Global Group Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tan has been named as president of the organizing committee while presidential son Vinny Marcos has been appointed its chair.

All participants and delegation members will be housed at the posh Resorts World.

“All 7,000 athletes will be in the Resorts World and would be walking straight to the competition venue, no need for transportation and traffic,” said Carrion.

The country, of course, will field its best gymnasts headed by Eldrew Yulo, who recently snared the Asian Championship silver in South Korea.

Yulo is Paris Olympic double gold winner Carlos' younger brother.

GYMNASTICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sinner, Gauff fall on grass

Sinner, Gauff fall on grass

13 hours ago
Defending champion Jannik Sinner lost his second-round match on grass at Halle on Thursday to Kazakhstan’s Alexander...
Sports
fbtw
Bataan hosts FAB Triathlon

Bataan hosts FAB Triathlon

13 hours ago
Bataan is set to make history again – this time, in the spirit of sportsmanship and endurance – as it stages the...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen eliminate reigning champs Bolts

Beermen eliminate reigning champs Bolts

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
A new PBA Philippine Cup champion will be crowned.
Sports
fbtw
'We sucked tonight': Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder eager to bounce back vs Pacers for NBA crown

'We sucked tonight': Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder eager to bounce back vs Pacers for NBA crown

23 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder "sucked" in a sloppy, lopsided Game-6 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy karateka strikes in Brunei

Pinoy karateka strikes in Brunei

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Filipino national champion AZ Pamaybay overwhelmed Vietnamese Phe Ngoc Thanh, 9-3, to deliver the country’s lone gold...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Capital1 slowly, surely getting there

Capital1 slowly, surely getting there

13 hours ago
After making three-time UAAP MVP Bella Belen as the overall No. 1 pick, the Capital1 Solar Spikers never stopped in their...
Sports
fbtw

Saving children with dance

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
In the last 25 years, a silent, selfless advocacy here has changed the lives of tens of thousands of children, all with the simple spirit of sharing and service.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings oust FiberXers to set up semis clash vs Beermen

Gin Kings oust FiberXers to set up semis clash vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
It will be Barangay Ginebra against San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.
Sports
fbtw
After drafting Belen, Capital1 beefs up roster with five other signings

After drafting Belen, Capital1 beefs up roster with five other signings

20 hours ago
After making three-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Bella Belen as the overall No. 1 pick, the Capital1 Solar Spikers never...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with