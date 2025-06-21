Chan clings to title hopes despite late struggles

MANILA, Philippines — Aidric Chan surged ahead with a hot backside run but faltered at the finish, settling for an even-par 72 and slipping to joint fourth midway through the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech tournament at the Samanah Golf Club late Friday.

Chan, who opened the tournament with a bogey-free 64 to trail Thai Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij by just one shot, appeared poised for another low round after shaking off a flat front nine with a three-birdie blitz from Nos. 11 to 13.

That moved him into a share of the lead at 11-under. However, a string of bogeys on Nos. 14, 15 and 18 marred his charge and brought him back to a 136 total, three shots behind new co-leaders Ayoub Lguirati and Varun Chopra.

Despite the late slip, Chan remained very much in contention for a second Asian Development Tour title, following his maiden win in Vietnam last March.

Lguirati, eager to keep the crown on home soil, birdied the first three holes en route to a 66 and a 133 total. Chopra of the US matched that score with an equally impressive six-under card featuring an eagle and four birdies without a bogey.

Rattanaphiboonkij, who also birdied three of the first four holes on the back nine, cooled off down the stretch with bogeys on two of his final five holes to fall into Chan’s group at joint fourth.

Carl Corpus shot a 70 for a 139 total and a share of 19th. He recovered from a frontside 37 with four birdies on his first seven holes at the back but gave one back with a bogey on the 18th.

Sean Ramos, who fired an early 67 to get into contention, struggled with a 74 in the second round. He dropped to a share of 36th at 141, just one stroke above the projected cut. Ramos managed only two birdies against four bogeys but still ensured a weekend spot, along with Chan and Corpus, in the $125,000 tournament.

In Thailand, Chanelle Avaricio closed out with a steady one-birdie, one-bogey round of 72 to finish tied for 45th in the Royal Hua Hin Ladies Championship, which saw Thanaporn Palitwanon complete a thrilling come-from-behind victory on Friday.

Starting the final round three shots off the pace and tied for third, Palitwanon surged ahead with a solid 33 on the front nine and delivered a clutch birdie on the par-3 17th to edge Pakin Kawinpakorn by one stroke. Palitwanon capped her campaign with a 68 and a 208 total in the 54-hole, THB1.5 million tournament.

Kawinpakorn made a strong bid of her own with an eagle-spiked, bogey-free 66 but came up just short at 209. She settled for joint runner-up honors with overnight leader Cholcheva Wongras, who slipped with a final round 72.

Tied with compatriot Princess Superal at 56th after two rounds, Avaricio sought a final-day rally and birdied the par-3 No. 5. But the recent winner of the Ladies PGT at Forest Hills failed to capitalize on other scoring chances and dropped a shot on the 12th after missing an up-and-down, settling for a 221 total and joint 45th finish.

Superal couldn’t recover from a disastrous second round 79. Despite a promising opening 70, the ICTSI-backed ace struggled mightily on Thursday afternoon and never recovered in the final round, making four frontside bogeys and adding three more miscues against a lone birdie at the backside. She closed with a 78 for a 227 aggregate, ending in a tie for 67th.