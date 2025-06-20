^

Sports

Gin Kings oust FiberXers to set up semis clash vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 10:22pm
Gin Kings oust FiberXers to set up semis clash vs Beermen
Barangay Ginebra's RJ Abarrientos (4)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — It will be Barangay Ginebra against San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

The Gin Kings kept the Converge FiberXers at bay, 88-80, to punch their ticket to the semifinals Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

RJ Abarrientos sparked Ginebra with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench. Japeth Aguilar added 19 markers, 13 dimes, three swats and two dimes.

The game was tight through the first two quarters, with Converge leading by four, 35-31, at the midway point of the second quarter.

But Ginebra unleashed an 18-4 run capped by an and-one play by Mav Ahanmisi to take control, 49-39.

Converge then sliced the deficit to two, 51-53, with a 12-4 counter blitz by the FiberXers.

But the Gin Kings found their rhythm and broke the game wide open for good, taking a game-high 16-point lead, 77-61, at the 9:07 mark of the fourth quarter.

The FiberXers, however, did go down swinging, moving to within six points, 80-86, with about 33 seconds left.

But finishing touches by Abarrientos sealed the deal.

Jamie Malonzo followed suit for Ginebra with 14 points. Stephen Holt and Troy Rosario added 13 and 10 markers, respectively.

Justin Arana powered Converge with 15 markers, seven boards, two assists, two steals and a block. Justine Baltazar chipped in 13 points, while Alec Stockton had 12 points on a horrendous 3-of-15 shooting, including 0-of-10 from the two-point territory.

“Obviously, it's, we always say if you're going to win an All-Filipino (conference), you have to go through San Miguel at some point. Whether it be in the quarters or the semis or the finals, you have to go through them to have a chance to win a championship,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone told reporters after the game.

“So that's the runway we've been given, so that's the runway we've got to go through,” he added.

The Ginebra-San Miguel semis matchup will tip off next week.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE FIBERXERS

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After drafting Belen, Capital1 beefs up roster with five other signings

After drafting Belen, Capital1 beefs up roster with five other signings

7 hours ago
After making three-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Bella Belen as the overall No. 1 pick, the Capital1 Solar Spikers never...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

1 day ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum presents UCAL 7th Season by retaining its esports...
Sports
fbtw
Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

23 hours ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum UCAL 7th Season by retaining its Esports crown...
Sports
fbtw
'We sucked tonight': Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder eager to bounce back vs Pacers for NBA crown

'We sucked tonight': Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder eager to bounce back vs Pacers for NBA crown

9 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder "sucked" in a sloppy, lopsided Game-6 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Sports
fbtw
'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

1 day ago
China looks set to unleash its 7-foot-5 "moving Great Wall" at the Women's Asia Cup after teenager Zhang...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSG stunned by Botafogo in Club World Cup upset

PSG stunned by Botafogo in Club World Cup upset

11 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain suffered a shock 1-0 Club World Cup defeat against Brazilian side Botafogo in a hard-fought battle...
Sports
fbtw
Real Madrid star Mbappe released from hospital

Real Madrid star Mbappe released from hospital

13 hours ago
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been released from hospital in the United States after suffering a stomach bug, the...
Sports
fbtw
World No. 1 Scheffler shares lead at PGA Travelers Championship

World No. 1 Scheffler shares lead at PGA Travelers Championship

13 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired an eagle and seven birdies in an eight-under-par 62 to seize a share of the first-round...
Sports
fbtw
World No.1 Sinner shocked in Halle second round by Bublik

World No.1 Sinner shocked in Halle second round by Bublik

13 hours ago
Defending champion Jannik Sinner lost his second-round match on grass at Halle on Thursday (Friday Manila time) to Kazakhstan's...
Sports
fbtw
French Open winner Gauff falls in first hurdle on Berlin grass

French Open winner Gauff falls in first hurdle on Berlin grass

14 hours ago
Twelve days after winning her second Grand Slam title at the French Open, Coco Gauff fell at the first hurdle on grass in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with