5150 FAB Triathlon headed to Bataan

Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 2:10pm
5150 FAB Triathlon headed to Bataan
Hussein Pangandaman (6th from left), Administrator and CEO of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB), joins Sunrise Events Inc. president and GM Princess Galura (6th from right) and top age-group triathletes in launching the 5150 FAB Triathlon Season, set for Nov. 16, 2025. The milestone event not only brings world-class multisport action to Bataan but also positions the province as a rising powerhouse in the Philippine sports tourism scene.

MANILA, Philippines — Bataan is set to make history again — this time, in the spirit of sportsmanship and endurance — as it stages the first 5150 FAB Triathlon on November 16, a milestone event that aims to put the province on the map of premier triathlon destinations in the country.

Known for its pivotal role in World War II through the Battle of Bataan and the Bataan Death March, the province now shifts from a legacy of sacrifice to one of strength and resilience — this time in the arena of sport.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the 5150 FAB Triathlon is expected to draw athletes from across the region and beyond to compete in the Olympic distance format — a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike ride and 10-km run.

The event was formally launched in a recent press conference led by Hussein Pangandaman, Administrator and CEO of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB), who promised an unforgettable experience for athletes and spectators alike.

“The 5150 FAB Triathlon reflects our strong belief in the Freeport’s capacity to become a hub for world-class sporting events,” said Pangandaman. “It’s an opportunity to showcase not just our world-class facilities, but also Bataan’s stunning coastal landscapes and the indomitable community spirit that defines our people.”

Registration is now open. For details and listup, visit www.ironman.com/races/5150-fab/register.

More than just a race, Pangandaman emphasized the triathlon's broader economic and cultural impact.

“This triathlon is a catalyst for economic activity and tourism growth in Bataan. It's a springboard to our goal of becoming a top-tier sports tourism destination,” he said.

With its unique combination of challenging terrain, scenic views of the sea and mountains, and well-developed infrastructure, Mariveles and the Freeport Area of Bataan are emerging as strong contenders to rival established triathlon venues like Subic, Puerto Princesa and Cebu.

Unlike congested city races, the 5150 FAB Triathlon offers wide-open roads, fresh air and coastal vistas that promise both a physical test and a scenic experience. Mariveles’ topography provides natural elevation changes and technical bike segments, while the swim course along calm, clean waters of the peninsula ensures a fast, yet safe start.

