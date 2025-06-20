^

Sports

Pamaybay strikes gold in Southeast Asian Karate Federation tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 12:32pm
Pamaybay strikes gold in Southeast Asian Karate Federation tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino national champion AZ Pamaybay overwhelmed Vietnamese Phe Ngoc Thanh, 9-3, to deliver the country’s lone gold medal in the 12th Southeast Asian Karate Federation Championships in Brunei Darussalam on Thursday.

The triumph in the cadet kumite male -57-kilogram division by the eighth-grader from the University of Mindanao Tagum College in Davao del Norte ensured the country that it wouldn’t go home without a single gold.

Pamaybay, who topped the same class in the 6th Karate Pilipinas National Championships in Tagaytay last March, capped what had been a dominating performance that included emphatic wins over Indonesia’s Divaine Bagus Sudiro, 8-0, in the round-of-16, Brunei’s Awangku Hasimuddin, 3-0, in the quarters and Vietnam’s Nguyen Than Phu, 4-1, in the semis.

Apart from that golden effort, the country raked in one silver courtesy of Alexis Nicole Villacarlos in the junior female -66kg section and 11 bronzes from Aleyah Magrata (+61kg), Bem Natividad (-57kg), Archail Monton (-70kg), Johnzen David Resngit (+70kg), Kelly Alexandrei Trocio (-53kg), Bernardo Fresco III (-55kg), Leonilo Banes III (-61kg), Abdulhakim Abdulkarim (-76kg), Richilieu Felipe (-84kg), Rebecca Cyril Torres (senior kata) and Christopher John Cagandahan (+84kg).

AZ PAMAYBAY

KARATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

14 hours ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum UCAL 7th Season by retaining its Esports crown...
Sports
fbtw
'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

23 hours ago
China looks set to unleash its 7-foot-5 "moving Great Wall" at the Women's Asia Cup after teenager Zhang...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

1 day ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum presents UCAL 7th Season by retaining its esports...
Sports
fbtw
Tongue-lashing fires up Tropang 5G in keeping Grand Slam bid afloat

Tongue-lashing fires up Tropang 5G in keeping Grand Slam bid afloat

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Facing an uphill battle to keep their Grand Slam aspirations alive, the TNT Tropang 5G were seemingly woken up by a tongue-lashing...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao says Painters' experience in do-or-die games key vs Road Warriors

Guiao says Painters' experience in do-or-die games key vs Road Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao voiced confidence that his Elasto Painters have what it takes to make it to the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacers clobber Thunder to force NBA Finals decider

Pacers clobber Thunder to force NBA Finals decider

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the Pacers forced a deciding Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals after decimating the Oklahoma...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez ecstatic on Jia de Guzman's impending return to Creamline

Alyssa Valdez ecstatic on Jia de Guzman's impending return to Creamline

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
"Nakakabata.”
Sports
fbtw
Real Madrid star Mbappe released from hospital

Real Madrid star Mbappe released from hospital

4 hours ago
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been released from hospital in the United States after suffering a stomach bug, the...
Sports
fbtw
World No. 1 Scheffler shares lead at PGA Travelers Championship

World No. 1 Scheffler shares lead at PGA Travelers Championship

4 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired an eagle and seven birdies in an eight-under-par 62 to seize a share of the first-round...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with