College football stars get share of spotlight at SMC-CPC Awards

From left: San Beda's Amir Aningalan, and Carmela Altiche and Mon Diansuy of FEU

MANILA, Philippines -- For the first time in the San Miguel Corporation-Collegiate Press Corps (SMC-CPC) Awards, football stars will finally get their chance to shine alongside the juggernauts from basketball and volleyball.

FEU stars Mon Diansuy and Carmela Altiche have been selected as the first-ever awardees for the CPC UAAP Men’s and Women’s Football Players of the Year as they led the Tamaraws to a historic golden double while, Amir Aningalan’s heroics in San Beda University’s three-peat campaign made him the perfect recipient of CPC NCAA Football Player of the Year.

These footballers will join other collegiate stars in the 2025 SMC-CPC Awards Night presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Pilipinas Live and GMA on June 30 at the Discovery Suites in Ortigas, Pasig with World Balance, E-Sports International, Centaur Marketing, My Daily Collagen and Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things as minor sponsors.

The CPC, united into one umbrella in 2022 from then separate UAAP and NCAA press associations for decades, last year started expanding its recognition by featuring the country’s finest volleyball players for also the first time before the addition of Football Players of the Year from both leagues this time around.

Diansuy, who plays as a goalkeeper, was instrumental in FEU’s championship run marked by a thrilling finale win over Ateneo on penalties, 1-1 (5-4).

The 22-year-old keeper from Cotabato City sealed the deal for the Tamaraws after saving Blue Eagle Jetro Flores’ penalty to win their 12th men’s football title.

“Puso kasi alam kong nauna kami naka-miss pero okay lang kasi alam ko rin masa-save ko rin lahat yun eh. Luckily, nai-save naman,” said Diansuy, who was named the UAAP Most Valuable Player.

In the women’s division, Altiche played a key role in FEU’S 3-2 win over La Salle in the Finals as she not only converted a penalty in the 45+7th minute but also made a crucial cross to Regine Rebosura for the goal in the 67th minute.

The Lady Tamaraws completed a three-peat of UAAP championships and clinched their 13th title, the most by any school.

Altiche was elso feted as the UAAP MVP, leaving an illustrious collegiate career as a champion.

Meanwhile, winning the NCAA title for San Beda and the Season MVP for Aningalan last year was so nice, he had to do it twice.

Facing last year’s finalists College of Saint Benilde again in the NCAA Season 100 men’s football championships, Aningalan once again stepped up for the Red Booters to win their 26th overall title.

After a scoreless first half, the 23-year-old forward from Zamboanga City outpaced the Blazers’ defense before putting the ball at the back of the net in the 46th minute to seal San Beda’s hat trick.