Alas spikers drop to consolation round

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas played competitive against a higher-ranked Chinese Taipei but just couldn’t find ways to win and stumbled in a 25-19, 23-25, 30-28, 25-20 defeat and out of the medal race in the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Manama, Bahrain.

It was the second straight defeat for the Nationals, who also succumbed to Pakistan, 25-18, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22, Tuesday.

Team Philippines finished dead last in Pool C at 0-2 with the Pakistanis and the Taiwanese to dispute first spot. Regardless of the result of their game yesterday, both Pakistan and Chinese Taipei are advancing to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Alas has been relegated to consolation round.

The Nationals play Southeast Asian rival Thailand today and New Zealand Tuesday in battles for ninth to 11th places.

Alas is preparing for the FIVB World Championship the country will host this September at the MOA Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

as well as the SEA Games in Thailand in December.