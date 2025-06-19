^

Sports

Chan waxes hot with solid 64, trails by 1 in Morocco ADT

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 9:53pm
Chan waxes hot with solid 64, trails by 1 in Morocco ADT
Aidric Chan
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Aidric Chan led a blazing Filipino charge in Morocco, carding a flawless eight-under 64 to trail Thai ace Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij by just one shot at the start of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech, part of the Asian Development Tour on Thursday.

Firing on all cylinders at the Samanah Golf Club, the 24-year-old Chan opened on the back nine and quickly made his presence felt, rattling off birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 14 and 16. He kept his foot on the pedal after the turn, collecting four more birdies, including a closing gem on the par-4 ninth, to complete a bogey-free 32-32 masterpiece.

The former Philippine Golf Tour Q-School topnotcher, who burst into the regional scene with a dramatic one-stroke victory over Asian Tour veteran Juvic Pagunsan in Vietnam’s Lexus Challenge, also of the ADT, last March, showcased not just power and accuracy but also maturity beyond his years. Notably, he birdied all four par-5s and dialed in his irons to birdie three par-4s, along with a precise tee shot on the daunting 218-yard par-3 14th.

Despite his stellar effort, Chan found himself a stroke behind Rattanaphiboonkij, who surged to the top with a sizzling 63 marked by a four-birdie blitz from No. 6.

Still, Chan's early performance reinforced his growing status as one of the brightest Filipino prospects on the ADT.

Joining Chan in the hunt are two other rising Filipino stars who likewise delivered under the Moroccan sun.

Sean Ramos, a one-time PGT leg winner, turned in a five-under 67 to share sixth place, just four shots off the pace. Ramos mixed six birdies with a lone bogey in a steady display that hinted at more firepower to come over the next three rounds.

Carl Corpus also impressed with a composed 69, mixing five birdies with two bogeys to secure a share of 14th. The former national team standout showed poise and precision, contributing to what is shaping up as one of the most promising collective starts by a Filipino contingent in overseas play in recent memory.

With all three Filipino bets in red numbers and firmly in the mix heading into the second round of the $125,000 event, hopes are high for a successful weekend — or even a historic all-Pinoy podium finish.

AIDRIC CHAN

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

7 hours ago
China looks set to unleash its 7-foot-5 "moving Great Wall" at the Women's Asia Cup after teenager Zhang...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Sugar&rsquo; Shane is awed by Pacman

‘Sugar’ Shane is awed by Pacman

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
Through the years, Manny Pacquiao has maintained good relations with fierce rivals like Erik Morales and Oscar dela Hoya...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Arwind Santos helps Basilan overcome Paranaque; Pampanga, Quezon win

MPBL: Arwind Santos helps Basilan overcome Paranaque; Pampanga, Quezon win

9 hours ago
Veteran Arwind Santos shone in Basilan's seventh win against eight losses with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and...
Sports
fbtw
Overseas opportunities

Overseas opportunities

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
Arvin Tolentino’s decision to join the Korean Basketball League shouldn’t be a cause for concern that more and...
Sports
fbtw
TNT&rsquo;s Ganuelas-Rosser atones for suspension with pivotal contribution in do-or-die vs Magnolia

TNT’s Ganuelas-Rosser atones for suspension with pivotal contribution in do-or-die vs Magnolia

8 hours ago
TNT big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser served a one-game suspension during the Tropang 5G’s final elimination round game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tongue-lashing fires up Tropang 5G in keeping Grand Slam bid afloat

Tongue-lashing fires up Tropang 5G in keeping Grand Slam bid afloat

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Facing an uphill battle to keep their Grand Slam aspirations alive, the TNT Tropang 5G were seemingly woken up by a tongue-lashing...
Sports
fbtw
Track cycling resurgence seen with Tagaytay Velodrome opening

Track cycling resurgence seen with Tagaytay Velodrome opening

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
There was a time that track discipline in cycling was a traditional gold-medal source for the Philippines in the Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao says Painters' experience in do-or-die games key vs Road Warriors

Guiao says Painters' experience in do-or-die games key vs Road Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao voiced confidence that his Elasto Painters have what it takes to make it to the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Alas men fall to Chinese Taipei, crash out of Volleyball Nations Cup

Alas men fall to Chinese Taipei, crash out of Volleyball Nations Cup

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas played competitive against a higher-ranked Chinese Taipei but just couldn’t find ways to win and stumbled...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with