Chan waxes hot with solid 64, trails by 1 in Morocco ADT

MANILA, Philippines — Aidric Chan led a blazing Filipino charge in Morocco, carding a flawless eight-under 64 to trail Thai ace Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij by just one shot at the start of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech, part of the Asian Development Tour on Thursday.

Firing on all cylinders at the Samanah Golf Club, the 24-year-old Chan opened on the back nine and quickly made his presence felt, rattling off birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 14 and 16. He kept his foot on the pedal after the turn, collecting four more birdies, including a closing gem on the par-4 ninth, to complete a bogey-free 32-32 masterpiece.

The former Philippine Golf Tour Q-School topnotcher, who burst into the regional scene with a dramatic one-stroke victory over Asian Tour veteran Juvic Pagunsan in Vietnam’s Lexus Challenge, also of the ADT, last March, showcased not just power and accuracy but also maturity beyond his years. Notably, he birdied all four par-5s and dialed in his irons to birdie three par-4s, along with a precise tee shot on the daunting 218-yard par-3 14th.

Despite his stellar effort, Chan found himself a stroke behind Rattanaphiboonkij, who surged to the top with a sizzling 63 marked by a four-birdie blitz from No. 6.

Still, Chan's early performance reinforced his growing status as one of the brightest Filipino prospects on the ADT.

Joining Chan in the hunt are two other rising Filipino stars who likewise delivered under the Moroccan sun.

Sean Ramos, a one-time PGT leg winner, turned in a five-under 67 to share sixth place, just four shots off the pace. Ramos mixed six birdies with a lone bogey in a steady display that hinted at more firepower to come over the next three rounds.

Carl Corpus also impressed with a composed 69, mixing five birdies with two bogeys to secure a share of 14th. The former national team standout showed poise and precision, contributing to what is shaping up as one of the most promising collective starts by a Filipino contingent in overseas play in recent memory.

With all three Filipino bets in red numbers and firmly in the mix heading into the second round of the $125,000 event, hopes are high for a successful weekend — or even a historic all-Pinoy podium finish.