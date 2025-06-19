Araneta loses to Thai in world title fight

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boxer Cristian Araneta failed to bring home the previously vacant International Boxing Federation light flyweight championship after suffering a split-decision loss against Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Japan on Thursday.

Two judges scored in favor of Simsri, 116-111 and 115-112, while one judge had it 114-113 in favor of Araneta.

Araneta thus saw his six-match win streak snapped, dropping to a 25-3 win-loss record (with 20 knockouts).

Simsri, meanwhile, rose to 39-1 win-loss card (with 34 KOs).

Araneta actually knocked Simsri down in the third round as he connected with a huge counter left hook.

But the Filipino failed to capitalize after hurting the Thai and was simply outboxed the rest of the way.

As the Cebuano pride tried to close the gap, Simsri connected clean shots on the former’s face.

By the end of the match, the right part of Araneta’s face was badly swollen.

The Filipino tried to go for the kill in the latter parts of the match but could not keep the pressure on.

After the scorecards were read, Araneta, visibly upset, immediately went out of the ring.

For now, there are three Filipino world champions — WBC world minimumweight titlist Melvin Jerusalem, IBF world minimumweight beltholder Pedro Taduran and WBA interim bantamweight champ Nonito Donaire Jr.