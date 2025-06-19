University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

UCAL Executive Director Horacio Lim hands the championship trophy to University of Batangas after retaining their esports crown recently.

MANILA, Philippines — University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum presents UCAL 7th Season by retaining its esports crown in the tournament held recently at the Smart Omega Bootcamp in Marikina City.

The Brahmans, led by Dominic “Lord Adobo” Perez Lee and Carlos “Noxious” Bagon, proved too smart as they completed a two-game sweep of the Immaculada Concepcion College Bluehawks in their best-of-three contest.

Other members of the team are Earl “Zeytitri” Hernandez, Angelo “Mir4cle” Panganiban, Jovan “Koku” Almario and Joven “Jovs” Apostol

The title win was UB’s third in the five-sport league, having ruled the 3x3 basketball and men’s volleyball earlier.

UB finished the elims at No. 2, one point behind Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, which tallied 16 points. ICC settled for third place with 13, followed by Philippine Women’s University with seven.

The Brahmans, however, swept the top-seeded Dolphins in their best-of-5 semis duel to set up a title clash with the Bluehawks, who defeated the PWU Patriots.

UB also finished runner-up in women’s volleyball topped by ICC.