Track cycling resurgence seen with Tagaytay Velodrome opening

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 1:47pm
Philippine Olympic Committee and cycling federation president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino inspects two bikes of the Thailand cycling association headed by General Decha Hemkasri.

MANILA, Philippines — There was a time that track discipline in cycling was a traditional gold-medal source for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games.

A possible resurgence in the sport looms with the completion of the Tagaytay City Velodrome, which will be officially opened Monday with Philippine Olympic Committee president and city mayor Abraham Tolentino and national cyclists Ronald Oranza and Jermyn Prado.

“We are setting the pace for a renaissance in Philippine cycling in track discipline and we’ll be marking our cyclists’ return to the velodrome in the SEA Games,” said Tolentino, who entered an entry in each of the men’s and women’s omnium in Thailand.

Alfie Catalan was the last Filipino to bring home a gold in track in the 2011 SEA Games edition in Indonesia.

It was the third mint for towering Catalan as he also reigned supreme in 2007 in Nakhon Ratchasima, where countryman Victor Espritu struck gold in the points race event, Thailand and 2005 back home.

And there is hope the country could produce one in Thailand, which will stake five track gold medals.

Oranza and Prado, both multiple medal winners in international competitions, will circle the 250-meter indoor and International Cycling Union-standard velodrome waving both the Philippine and PhilCycling flags during the ceremony, which highlights the joint celebration of the Olympic and World Bicycle Day and Tagaytay City’s 87th Charter Day.

“This is to formally and officially announce the formal opening of the Tagaytay City Velodrome, the first of its kind in the country and one that’s of UCI standard,” said Tolentino.

Also on Monday, the POC will oversee the signing of contracts for the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship and Grants Program with nine athletes signing up for training scholarships for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and 12 more for the Support Grant for Continental Athletes.

TAGAYTAY VELODROME

TRACK CYCLING
