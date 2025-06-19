Guiao says Painters' experience in do-or-die games key vs Road Warriors

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao (middle) barks instructions to his team during their clash with the NLEX Road Warriors Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao voiced confidence that his Elasto Painters have what it takes to make it to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals especially after forcing a sudden-death quarterfinal game against the NLEX Road Warriors.

Rain or Shine on Wednesday extended their quarterfinal matchup to a decider after squeaking past NLEX, 92-89.

Now, the two teams will battle it out for the coveted semifinal seat on Saturday.

After the game, Guiao said that he is confident of Rain or Shine’s capabilities to make it through, especially with their experience in do-or-die games the past three conferences.

“Of course. Tingin ko kaya namin. Kaya lang parang nakakapagod yung parating do or die. At some point you will die. Kung may iwasan mo, may iwasan mo. Gusto nga namin maka-top 4 kami para meron naman kaming margin pero hindi umubra e. So this is the way,” the coach told reporters.

Now that one foot is in the door, Guiao said that they are bent on winning one more game to make it to the next round.

“Now we look at it as for one win away from another semifinals. That's the way we look at it. Isang panalo na lang, isang laro na lang, buwis buhay ulit tayo, semifinals ulit tayo,” he continued.

In the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup, the Rain or Shine defeated Converge in a best-of-three quarterfinals. The conference prior, the Painters edged out Magnolia in a five-game series, while they bested TNT in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup in a best-of-three quarterfinal round.

But it will take a lot of grit and grind to make it to the next round, Guiao said.

“Ang tingin ko kasi itong series na ito, sabi ko kanina even before the start of the game, bigay mo lahat ng kaya mo, trabaho ka, but at the end of the game, there's really luck involved,” he said.

“So may halong swerte pero ang tingin ko yung swerte darating sa iyo pag kinayod mo, pag nagsipag ka, which we did today.”

For his part, Jhonard Clarito added that their experience of playing in do-or-dies will be a huge boost for them moving forward.

“Siyempre yung mga experience namin, malaking bagay yan. Pero hindi pa rin kami pakampante,” Clarito, who had 20 points and 21 rebounds in the game, said.

“Kailangan pa rin namin na dumipensa, tulad nang sabi ni Coach Yeng na kailangan buwis buhay sa every possession,” he added.

The sudden-death game will be on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.