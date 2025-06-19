Pagdanganan, Saso eye bounce-back at Womenâ€™s PGA

Pagdanganan, Saso eye bounce-back at Women’s PGA

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan sets her sights on redemption on one of golf’s grandest stages as she kicks off her campaign early Thursday (Friday Manila time) in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco in Texas.

After a stretch of mixed results, including six missed cuts in her last seven LPGA Tour starts, the 27-year-old Filipina remains unfazed, keeping her confidence and commitment intact — especially in major tournaments where she feels she has the most to prove and gain.

Despite flashes of form in three of those outings, Pagdanganan knows she needs a strong start and consistent execution to contend.

She will tee off at 7:05 a.m. alongside American Natalie Vivaldi and Korea’s Jiwon Jeon.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carries a hefty $12-million purse and marks the third major of the LPGA season, following the Chevron Championship and the US Women’s Open — both of which Pagdanganan missed. That makes this week’s test all the more significant for the two-time Olympian, who is backed by ICTSI.

The event also holds sentimental value for Pagdanganan. She delivered one of her finest major finishes here in her LPGA rookie season, tying for ninth. But since then, consistency has eluded the big-hitting Filipina, who’s still chasing a breakthrough win on the world’s biggest stage.

Joining her in the hunt for redemption is Filipina-Japanese Yuka Saso, the two-time US Women’s Open champion, who has also faced a rough stretch with four straight missed cuts, including in both of this year’s first two majors.

Saso, whose campaign is also supported by one of the world’s leading port operators, will tee off at 1:55 p.m. from No. 10 in the company of American Yealimi Noh and veteran Lexi Thompson, in a group that could spark late fireworks on Day 1.

While the Filipinas aim to bounce back, all eyes will be on the blockbuster 8:28 a.m. pairing featuring the world’s top three players — Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko. With their resumes and recent form, expect a high-powered showcase from the opening tee shot to the final putt.

With high stakes and a world-class field, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship promises intensity, drama, and possible turning points for players like Pagdanganan and Saso, both determined to reignite their seasons on a course designed to test every facet of the game.