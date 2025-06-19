Bukidnon junior golf standouts defend home turf at ICTSI JPGT

MANILA, Philippines — After a dominant showing by Mindanao-based players in Mactan, Cebu last month, the spotlight now shifts to Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon as local standouts, led by Alexis Nailga, brace for a home turf title defense in the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship, which gets going on June 25.

The 54-hole tournament marks the opening leg of a four-stage Mindanao swing, designed to test not just the young talents’ shotmaking and putting prowess but also their stamina, with three more grueling stops slated across July.

Next up after Del Monte is the Pueblo de Oro leg (July 1-3), followed by the South Pacific Junior PGT (July 9-11), with the Mindanao series wrapping up at the scenic Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao from July 14-16.

The regional circuit forms part of the broader Visayas-Mindanao swing of the ICTSI Junior PGT, a seven-leg series where the best three results in each age category (7-10, 11-14, 15-18) will determine the final rankings. The top four players per division from both Vis-Min and Luzon circuits will qualify for the ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Finals slated September 30 to October 3 at The Country Club in Laguna.

The Luzon leg, also composed of seven stops, will resume with the Riviera Golf leg in Cavite from July 29-31, after staging four events, including the Caliraya Springs stop last month.

Leading the boys' 15-18 cast in Del Monte is Nailga, who ruled the division in Mactan and looks to capitalize on his local knowledge of the mountaintop layout where he honed his skills. Fellow Bukidnon native Clement Ordeneza will also be out to defend home pride.

But they face stiff competition from a determined Visayas crew led by Cebu’s Nyito and Roman Tiongko, and Bacolod’s Santi Asuncion, all eyeing redemption. Also in the mix are Zamboanga’s Mhark Fernando III, son of former national standout Mhark Fernando, CDO’s Luciano Copok and Davao’s Vince Naranjo.

On the girls’ side, Davao’s Precious Zaragosa, runner-up to Tashanah Balangauan in Mactan, will be looking to bounce back, while CDO’s Kenley Yu joins the title hunt in the premier 15-18 category of the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. as part of its continued drive to develop grassroots talent in the country.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, to be disputed over 36 holes, locals Mico Woo and Marcus Duenas banner a packed cast that includes South Cotabato’s Jared and Laurence Saban, Koronadal’s Arthur Garcia, CDO’s Rafael Yap and Rio Sia, Davao’s Nicolas Bernardo and Cebu’s Eric Jeon.

In the girls’ 11-14 class, hometown bets Angel May Wahing and Yvonne Colim brace for a tough battle against Mactan leg winner Brittany Tamayo of South Cotabato, CDO’s Isabella Espina, and Davao’s Kimberly Baroquillo and Ayla Pavadora.

The youngest category (7-10) also promises fireworks as Davao’s Ethan Lago guns for back-to-back titles after his Mactan triumph. Challenging him are Cebu’s Alan Tan, Darren Ong and Tobias Tiongko, along with CDO’s James Rolida and Jamie Barnes.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ 7-10 side, CDO’s Francesca Geroy targets a breakthrough win but must contend with Davao’s Soleil Molde, Koronadal’s Arianna Garcia, CDO’s Sistine Yu, and local bet Ashia Frayco, who hopes to make the most of her course familiarity in the 36-hole event.