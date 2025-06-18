Clarito muscles way to 20-21 statline as Painters stay alive vs Road Warriors

MANILA, Philippines -- With Rain or Shine facing a twice-to-win disadvantage, Jhonard Clarito came up with a huge game to tow the Elasto Painters past the NLEX Road Warriors, 92-89, in their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal matchup Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Clarito put up a Herculean effort, finishing with 20 points and a career-high 21 rebounds to go with a steal, a block and an assist. The swingman rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter, producing 14 points and 13 rebounds in the final frame.

After they lost a double-digit lead, and with their backs against the wall, the Painters grinded it out and hustled down the stretch to force a deciding Game 2.

“We were just patient. Nagpasensya lang kami. Basketball is a game of runs and we got our run in the first half. Mabuti na lang, nakablaik kami ulit nung fourth quarter,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said.

“Sheer hardwork, sheer effort. Just the desire to extend the series… Itong si Jhonard, nakita natin yung effort niya, buwis buhay talaga e,” he added.

Rain or Shine led by as much as 16 points, 36-20, in the second quarter.

But NLEX erased the deficit, going up by one, 61-60, in the third quarter thanks to a Xyrus Torres 3-pointer.

The Road Warriors went up by eight, 77-69, with 10:22 remaining, but 10 straight points by the Painters, capped by an and-one play by Santi Santillan, pushed Rain or Shine ahead, 79-77.

The eventual victors went up by five, 90-85, with 1:43 remaining following a layup by Adrian Nocum.

But a 4-pointer by Robert Bolick made it a one-point deficit, 89-90, with 1:31 to go.

Bolick had chances to nip the lead away, but could not capitalize.

A pair of free throws by Clarito with about 10 seconds to go iced the game, 92-89.

NLEX had a final chance to tie or get the lead, but Bolick tried to get the foul, but no whistle was blown, with Clarito grabbing the final rebound to put the cherry on top of his 20-21 masterpiece.

Santillan chipped in 16 points for Rain or Shine while Andrei Caracut had 10.

Xyrus Torres powered NLEX with 20 markers, all in the first three quarters. Javee Mocon added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Bolick had a quiet outing with 15 points and five rebounds.

“Mabuti na lang na-survive namin. But that’s really the way [NLEX] plays. So at least, buhay pa kami, na-extend namin until Saturday,” Guiao added.

“Pero gusto namin yung position namin yan. One game away, even field, great battle. This is what we like. This is where you get your toughness. And we showed toughness today.”

The do-or-die Game 2 will be on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.