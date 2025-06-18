Bahio re-signs with NLEX

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX big man JB Bahio is staying with the Road Warriors for two more years, signing a contract extension Wednesday.

Bahio, one of the main guys of NLEX, signed the two-year contract extension hours before the Road Warriors’ PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal clash with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The former San Beda Red Lion averaged 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the elimination round of the All-Filipino conference.

He was huge for the team who finished second in the eliminations with an 8-3 win-loss record.

“Sobrang happy and blessed po ako na nagbunga 'yong mga extra work at lahat ng pinaghirapan ko,” said Bahio, who joined the team as a free agent back in November.

The contract was signed at the NLEX compound in Balintawak.

Now, Bahio voiced eagerness to repay the team’s trust.

“Buhos na po talaga lahat, lalo na ngayon sa tiwalang ibinigay nila sa akin. Talagang gagawin ko po ang lahat. Hassle, rebound, o kung ano mang kailangang gawin para makuha namin 'yung game na 'to,” he said.

For his part, NLEX governor Roland Dulatre said he is happy with Bahio’s extension.

“This is to repay his hard work and positive attitude. At just 27 years old, he hasn’t even reached his prime. The best is yet to come,” said Dulatre.

The Road Warriors are holding a twice-to-beat advantage over the Painters.