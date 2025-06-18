^

Batang PBA: Rain or Shines edges San Miguel to win 11U title

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 5:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine saved its best for last, snapping San Miguel’s perfect campaign with a 75-70 win to rule the 11U division of the 2025 Batang PBA age-group tournament in the finals Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The Batang Elasto Painters raced to a 39-28 lead at the break and led by as many as 19 in the second half. But they still needed one last stand to repel the comeback attempt by the Batang Beermen.

Xavier Jeongco led the way with 20 points, including the game-sealing free throws after the Beermen managed to strike within 70-73 in the waning seconds.

Kyrie Erickson Llego and Elijah Alexander Tirona contributed 18 points each while Ulan Rico added 14 for ROS, which also stunned Group A’s top-seed and unbeaten Meralco in the semis, 64-53.

In the process, the Batang Elasto Painters avenged their 65-49 defeat in the elims against the Batang Beermen to settle for second place in Group B for a fitting reversal of roles.

Glenn Mikael Mabulac (21), Mikkael Dominic Castañeda (16) and Ralph Lucas Sy (13) led SMB in a runner-up finish when it mattered the most.

Over at the 9U division, Blackwater essayed a sweet comeback from 17 points down to escape with a 59-58 win against Converge and complete a perfect 5-0 campaign.

Zyn Khalleb Cadallo fired 11 points while Carmelo Keeyan Leongson and Kendrick Dominguez scored 10 points each to lead the Batang Bossing’s comeback from a 15-32 deficit at the break.

The Batang Bossing, who also pulled off a 60-58 comeback win against the Batang FiberXers in the elims, limited the tournament’s top-scorer in Christian Jacob Tan to 19 points after scoring 82 points in the last two games.

Tan, who had 42 and 40 points in back-to-back games to lift Converge to the finale, drew solid support from Sebastien Gray Castro (13) and Francis Ian Mendoza (10) but to no avail.

The Scores:

First Game (9U)

Blackwater 59 – Caballo 11, Leongson 10, Dominguez 10, Selibio 9, Maninang 6, Simbulan 5, Emerenciana 4, Garcia 3, Rodriguez 1, Lim 0, Villaluz 0, Marohom 0, Torres 0.

Converge 58 – Tan 19, Castro 13, F. Mendoza 10, Cochongco 8, Bahillo 4, Miciano 3, Feliciano 1, A. Mendoza 0, Sarmiento 0, Duncil 0, Azuin 0, Bo 0.

Quarterscores: 11-21, 15-32, 41-41, 59-58.

Second Game (11U)

Rain or Shine 75 – Jeongco 20, Llego 18, Tirona 18, Rico 14, Lagandaon 3, S. Pineza 2, Torres 0, Pine 0, Barreto 0, Rosuello 0, Fabros 0, M. Pineza 0, Quiambao 0.

San Miguel 70 – Mabulac 21, Castañeda 16, Sy 13, Tan 8, Custodio 4, Reyes 4, Cruzim 2, Obra 2, Marcos 0, Castro 0, Peña 0, Alcantara 0, Maristañez 0, Timbol 0.

Quarterscores: 21-11, 39-28, 57-44, 75-70.

