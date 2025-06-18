^

Sports

Filipino spikers fall short but show grit vs Pakistanis

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 1:43pm
Filipino spikers fall short but show grit vs Pakistanis
Alas Pilipinas men's volleyball team
(PNVF)

MANILA, Philippines — All Alas Pilipinas wanted when it plunged into action in the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Manama, Bahrain was to gain experience going into bigger battles ahead.

It showed in the Filipinos’ 25-18, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22 defeat at the hands of the taller, higher-ranked Pakistanis in Tuesday's opener of the annual meet in the Bahraini capital.

There were flashes of brilliance in that defeat to the World No. 49 for the Filipinos, -- ranked 62nd in the planet -- as evidenced by the latter's third-set win and fierce resistance in the fourth.

And the Nationals did it minus their beloved skipper Marck Espejo, who was injured late in the opening set.

It didn’t matter that Alas played lackadaisical in lopsided losses in the first two sets, as long as the Angiolino Frigoni-mentored squad showed marked improvement in that important final two frames when it battled Pakistan toe to toe.

Despite the defeat, the country remained in quarterfinal contention and should advance if it could pull the rug from under World No. 45 Chinese Taipei, which was being played last night.

But then again, expect the Nationals, who are preparing for the FIVB World Championship the country will host this September and the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December, to just go out there and continue to learn by experience -- win or lose.

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grand Slam bid in peril

Grand Slam bid in peril

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
They say the two best words in basketball are Game 7. Players dream of battling in a do-or-die showdown where there’s...
Sports
fbtw
Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Five years ago, World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios would have been the perfect opponent for Manny...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX, Magnolia share common goal

NLEX, Magnolia share common goal

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
They’ve worked hard for their twice-to-beat positions in the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup playoffs. And naturally,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala exits Nottingham Open

Eala exits Nottingham Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala of the Philippines wasted a 3-0 lead in the first set and never recovered from there en route to a 6-4, 6-3 loss...
Sports
fbtw
Rolling Thunder

Rolling Thunder

15 hours ago
Jalen Williams erupted for 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Indiana Pacers to score a 120-109 victory and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magnolia&rsquo;s Reavis still proving worth with wealth of experience

Magnolia’s Reavis still proving worth with wealth of experience

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Magnolia veteran Rafi Reavis may not play that much anymore, but he still brings something valuable as the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Monahan to step down as PGA Tour commissioner

Monahan to step down as PGA Tour commissioner

4 hours ago
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will step down when his contract ends next year, the tour announced in a statement.
Sports
fbtw
Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams push Thunder on brink of NBA crown

Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams push Thunder on brink of NBA crown

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
Oklahoma City stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have stepped up over the last two NBA Finals games to will...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe doubtful for Real's Club World Cup opener

Mbappe doubtful for Real's Club World Cup opener

5 hours ago
Real Madrid could be without striker Kylian Mbappe for their Club World Cup opener against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with