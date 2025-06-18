Filipino spikers fall short but show grit vs Pakistanis

MANILA, Philippines — All Alas Pilipinas wanted when it plunged into action in the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Manama, Bahrain was to gain experience going into bigger battles ahead.

It showed in the Filipinos’ 25-18, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22 defeat at the hands of the taller, higher-ranked Pakistanis in Tuesday's opener of the annual meet in the Bahraini capital.

There were flashes of brilliance in that defeat to the World No. 49 for the Filipinos, -- ranked 62nd in the planet -- as evidenced by the latter's third-set win and fierce resistance in the fourth.

And the Nationals did it minus their beloved skipper Marck Espejo, who was injured late in the opening set.

It didn’t matter that Alas played lackadaisical in lopsided losses in the first two sets, as long as the Angiolino Frigoni-mentored squad showed marked improvement in that important final two frames when it battled Pakistan toe to toe.

Despite the defeat, the country remained in quarterfinal contention and should advance if it could pull the rug from under World No. 45 Chinese Taipei, which was being played last night.

But then again, expect the Nationals, who are preparing for the FIVB World Championship the country will host this September and the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December, to just go out there and continue to learn by experience -- win or lose.