Miralpez, Gemingnuer battle for $100,000 ONE contract

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Jayson Miralpez will try to string together a win streak in ONE Friday Fights, as he challenges China’s Yeerzati Gemingnuer later this week.

Miralpez and Gemingnuer will battle it out at ONE Friday Fights 113 on June 20 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 21-year-old pride of the Philippines is coming off an impressive knockout victory over Japan’s Ryuya Hatakeyama at ONE Friday Fights 97 back in February, which made up for his unanimous decision loss to Robson de Oliveira in his debut.

The two fighters will slug it out in the flyweight division, but it will not be easy for Miralpez, as evidenced by Gemingnuer’s 6-1 record.

Miralpez and Gemingnuer will be fighting for the $100,000 contract to compete in ONE Championship's main roster.

Filipino fighters Carlo Bumina-ang and Islay Erika Bomogao previously rose to the main roster through the Friday Fights circuit.