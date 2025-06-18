^

Sports

Miralpez, Gemingnuer battle for $100,000 ONE contract

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 12:50pm
Miralpez, Gemingnuer battle for $100,000 ONE contract
Jayson Miralpez
(ONE FC)

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Jayson Miralpez will try to string together a win streak in ONE Friday Fights, as he challenges China’s Yeerzati Gemingnuer later this week.

Miralpez and Gemingnuer will battle it out at ONE Friday Fights 113 on June 20 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 21-year-old pride of the Philippines is coming off an impressive knockout victory over Japan’s Ryuya Hatakeyama at ONE Friday Fights 97 back in February, which made up for his unanimous decision loss to Robson de Oliveira in his debut.

The two fighters will slug it out in the flyweight division, but it will not be easy for Miralpez, as evidenced by Gemingnuer’s 6-1 record.

Miralpez and Gemingnuer will be fighting for the $100,000 contract to compete in ONE Championship's main roster.

Filipino fighters Carlo Bumina-ang and Islay Erika Bomogao previously rose to the main roster through the Friday Fights circuit.

MMA

ONE FC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grand Slam bid in peril

Grand Slam bid in peril

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
They say the two best words in basketball are Game 7. Players dream of battling in a do-or-die showdown where there’s...
Sports
fbtw
Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Five years ago, World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios would have been the perfect opponent for Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Edu joins Gunma Crane Thunders in Japan B.League

Edu joins Gunma Crane Thunders in Japan B.League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu will have a new team in the Japan B. League this year.
Sports
fbtw
Eala exits Nottingham Open

Eala exits Nottingham Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala of the Philippines wasted a 3-0 lead in the first set and never recovered from there en route to a 6-4, 6-3 loss...
Sports
fbtw
Huge fourth quarter rally propels Gin Kings past Painters for quarters bonus

Huge fourth quarter rally propels Gin Kings past Painters for quarters bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Barangay Ginebra unleashed a massive fourth quarter storm and pulled away from the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 98-80, in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PhilCycling holds 292-km race

PhilCycling holds 292-km race

13 hours ago
A champion’s purse of P100,000 awaits the winner of the Baguio-Tagaytay PhilCycling Classic – the longest road...
Sports
fbtw
PPS shifts focus on coaches&rsquo; development

PPS shifts focus on coaches’ development

13 hours ago
In its continuing mission to elevate Philippine tennis on all fronts, the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships is...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX, Magnolia share common goal

NLEX, Magnolia share common goal

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
They’ve worked hard for their twice-to-beat positions in the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup playoffs. And naturally,...
Sports
fbtw

PVL on Tour unfolds in Vigan

13 hours ago
Action in the Philippine Volleyball League goes to the provinces as it kicks off the PVL on Tour this Sunday in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with