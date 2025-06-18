Scribes to honor Philippine college sports' finest

MANILA, Philippines — Cream always rises to the top, and it’s time for the best of Philippine college sports to savor the fruits of their labor.

Achievers of the past athletic year will be given their due honors at the 2025 Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night on June 30 at Discovery Suites Manila in Pasig City.

Spearheading this year’s honor roll is the Collegiate Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, with equally deserving student-athletes and personalities also getting their spotlight after their exceptional performances in the UAAP Season 87 and NCAA Season 100.

Football will also be recognized for the first time ever by the esteemed group of journalists from both print and online media in the annual awards night awards presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Pilipinas Live and GMA.

The Collegiate Press Corps, merged into one umbrella in 2022 from then separate UAAP and NCAA press associations for decades, last year started expanding its recognition by featuring the country’s finest volleyball players for also the first time before the addition of Football Players of the Year from both leagues this time around.

The Collegiate Men’s Basketball Player of the Year will be joined by the Collegiate Women’s Basketball Player of the Year as the two staple honors in the season-ending occasion also made possible by Discovery Suites as official venue partner and World Balance.

Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Players of the Year from both the UAAP and NCAA will also be named along with the Mythical Teams in both divisions to cap the prestigious awards for outstanding student-athletes.

Then there’s the genius tacticians behind every team’s success and glory as Coaches of the Year in both basketball and volleyball getting also the well-deserved distinction in the group’s third annual awards backed by E-Sports International, Centaur Marketing, My Daily Collagen and Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things.

“We owe it to the student-athletes to continue to glorify their unwavering efforts, with football players in the spotlight this time around. This is our own little way of immortalizing them for what they have done not just for their respective schools, but also for collegiate sports as a whole,” said Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) president John Bryan Ulanday of The STAR.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, Sports Director Bo Perasol of UAAP Season 87 host University of the Philippines, and Management Committee Board Chairman Herc Callanta of NCAA Season 100 host Lyceum of the Philippines University will serve as guest of honor and speakers.