^

Sports

Scribes to honor Philippine college sports' finest

Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 12:48pm
Scribes to honor Philippine college sports' finest
Achievers of the past athletic year will be given their due honors at the 2025 Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night on June 30 at Discovery Suites Manila in Pasig City.
UAAP Media Group and NCAA Philippines / GMA Sports

MANILA, Philippines — Cream always rises to the top, and it’s time for the best of Philippine college sports to savor the fruits of their labor.

Achievers of the past athletic year will be given their due honors at the 2025 Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night on June 30 at Discovery Suites Manila in Pasig City.

Spearheading this year’s honor roll is the Collegiate Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, with equally deserving student-athletes and personalities also getting their spotlight after their exceptional performances in the UAAP Season 87 and NCAA Season 100.

Football will also be recognized for the first time ever by the esteemed group of journalists from both print and online media in the annual awards night awards presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Pilipinas Live and GMA.

The Collegiate Press Corps, merged into one umbrella in 2022 from then separate UAAP and NCAA press associations for decades, last year started expanding its recognition by featuring the country’s finest volleyball players for also the first time before the addition of Football Players of the Year from both leagues this time around.

The Collegiate Men’s Basketball Player of the Year will be joined by the Collegiate Women’s Basketball Player of the Year as the two staple honors in the season-ending occasion also made possible by Discovery Suites as official venue partner and World Balance.

Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Players of the Year from both the UAAP and NCAA will also be named along with the Mythical Teams in both divisions to cap the prestigious awards for outstanding student-athletes.

Then there’s the genius tacticians behind every team’s success and glory as Coaches of the Year in both basketball and volleyball getting also the well-deserved distinction in the group’s third annual awards backed by E-Sports International, Centaur Marketing, My Daily Collagen and Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things.

“We owe it to the student-athletes to continue to glorify their unwavering efforts, with football players in the spotlight this time around. This is our own little way of immortalizing them for what they have done not just for their respective schools, but also for collegiate sports as a whole,” said Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) president John Bryan Ulanday of The STAR.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, Sports Director Bo Perasol of UAAP Season 87 host University of the Philippines, and Management Committee Board Chairman Herc Callanta of NCAA Season 100 host Lyceum of the Philippines University will serve as guest of honor and speakers.

NCAA PHILIPPINES

UAAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grand Slam bid in peril

Grand Slam bid in peril

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
They say the two best words in basketball are Game 7. Players dream of battling in a do-or-die showdown where there’s...
Sports
fbtw
Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Five years ago, World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios would have been the perfect opponent for Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Edu joins Gunma Crane Thunders in Japan B.League

Edu joins Gunma Crane Thunders in Japan B.League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu will have a new team in the Japan B. League this year.
Sports
fbtw
Eala exits Nottingham Open

Eala exits Nottingham Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala of the Philippines wasted a 3-0 lead in the first set and never recovered from there en route to a 6-4, 6-3 loss...
Sports
fbtw
Huge fourth quarter rally propels Gin Kings past Painters for quarters bonus

Huge fourth quarter rally propels Gin Kings past Painters for quarters bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Barangay Ginebra unleashed a massive fourth quarter storm and pulled away from the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 98-80, in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

May 3, 2025 - 10:40pm
Record-breaking heat, extreme weather events, air pollution and the spread of infectious disease: climate change poses an...
Sports
fbtw
From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

June 8, 2024 - 7:00am
When it comes to building a career, following one's passion often isn't the obvious choice.
Sports
fbtw
UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

May 8, 2024 - 9:14pm
The University of the Philippines Mindanao has announced upgrades to its academic programs and admissions policies.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

November 21, 2023 - 10:23am
San Beda University College of Law proudly marks its 75th anniversary, inviting all Bedan lawyers to join the celebration...
Sports
fbtw
UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

November 13, 2023 - 12:29pm
The Varsitarian, the 95-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is inviting all college-...
Sports
fbtw
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with