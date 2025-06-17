Bigger, better Sharks Billiards Association season looms

MANILA, Philippines — The stage is set for Draft Day of the Sharks Billiards Association Season 2 on July 29 leading up to the actual competition in September.

Hadley Mariano, SBA’s founder, said the coming season promises to be even better and more exciting than the previous one won by Taguig. The other teams are Quezon City, Manila, Negros Occidental and newcomer Makati.

From four teams of five players each, the coming season features five teams with six players each. They will vie in a point system round-robin format, each team facing the other teams at least three times leading up to the best-of-five finals.

“Season 1 was very successful. We were very happy. And we introduced the audience engagement where the audience can cheer even when players are taking their shots,” Mariano told the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Mariano said there are three events in the tournament backed by Smart Sports, Cignal TV and MSW — the King of the Hill, a one-on-one format where after each rack a new player comes in; Doubles; and One-on-One.

“Parang hindi na siya individual. May chemistry na kailangan and mas maganda. Naging team sport siya,” added Mariano in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 app ArenaPlus.