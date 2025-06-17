^

Sports

Over P800,000 cash pot dangled in Baguio-Tagaytay PhilCycling Classic

Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 9:47am
Over P800,000 cash pot dangled in Baguio-Tagaytay PhilCycling Classic
Biking stock photo
via iStock

MANILA, Philippines — A champions purse of P100,000 out of the total cash pot of P870,000 await the winner of the Baguio-Tagaytay PhilCycling Classic — the longest road race ever in the country at 292 kms — which flags off Monday, June 23, from Camp John Hay and finishes along Crisanto de los Reyes Avenue right in front of the brand-new Tagaytay City Velodrome.

“It’s a race of speed, endurance and everything an elite cyclist has in his arsenal,” said Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and PhilCycling and mayor of Tagaytay City — organizers of the classic that features the top 30 finishers in the Tour of Luzon: The Great Revival last summer.

Second place is worth P75,000 and third place P70,000, while the last-placed finisher will bring home a consolation P5,000 in the classic that will be raced in collaboration with the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. of Manuel V. Pangilinan and San Miguel Corp. Infrastructure of Ramon S. Ang.

The classic marks the first time in Philippine cycling history that a race will be conducted over the major expressways — TPLEX, SCTEX, NLEX, Skyway, SLEX and CALLAX — and over the Cavite East West Lateral Road that will finish in front of the International Cycling Union-standard, 250-meter and wooden indoor Tagaytay City Velodrome.

The 10 sprints along the expressways will offer P10,000 to whoever crosses first for an added total P100,000 bonus in the event that is part of the combined celebration of the Olympic Day, World Bicycle Day, velodrome inauguration and Tagaytay City’s 87th Charter Day anniversary on Saturday, June 21.

Also staged in cooperation with Duckworld PH, Camp John Hay, Milo, Oishi, Smart and Toyota, Monday’s events include the contract signing of Filipino athletes with the Olympic Solidarity scholarship program geared toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

PHILCYCLING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Five years ago, World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios would have been the perfect opponent for Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Alas women spikers take the floor at PSA Forum

Alas women spikers take the floor at PSA Forum

20 hours ago
The silver medal-winning Alas Pilipinas women’s team graces the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Perfect foe, perfect outcome

Perfect foe, perfect outcome

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. couldn’t have found a more perfect opponent than Andres Campos in his comeback fight after a two-year...
Sports
fbtw

Game faces on for PBA playoffs

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
It’s not the most ideal situation but grand slam-seeking TNT is ready to face the tough challenge in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals head-on.
Sports
fbtw
'Step by step, Philippines': Alas leader de Guzman preaches patience after bridesmaid finish

'Step by step, Philippines': Alas leader de Guzman preaches patience after bridesmaid finish

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Success takes time.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Spaun&rsquo;s magical moment

Spaun’s magical moment

11 hours ago
J.J. Spaun achieved his dream of winning his first major golf title by capturing the US Open. Doing it with a 65-foot...
Sports
fbtw
Eala hangs on, reaches main draw

Eala hangs on, reaches main draw

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala booked a 6-3, 6(4)-7, 6-3 win over Romania’s Anca Todoni and advanced to the main draw of the Lexus Nottingham...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena&rsquo;s woes continue; Duplantis breaks world record

Obiena’s woes continue; Duplantis breaks world record

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino pole vault star and world No. 4 EJ Obiena continued to struggle and finished seventh out of nine participants with...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas women sets sights on Asia Cup

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
There’s nervous excitement as Gilas Pilipinas Women got up close and personal with the trophy at stake in next month’s FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Shenzhen, China.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with