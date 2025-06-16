^

Veterans Flores, Magtubo top EastWest Dream Run 2025

Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 3:01pm
Edna Magtubo clocked at two hours, 14 minutes, 58 seconds to finish the course in this race organized by RUNRIO.

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Flores and Edna Magtubo once again stamped their class in the Manila leg of the EastWest Dream Run 2025 on Sunday at Filinvest City Alabang.

The veteran campaigners emerged as the fastest finishers in the 30K race that celebrated the 30th anniversary of the bank, which highlighted personal milestones, quiet perseverance, and the drive to keep chasing what matters.

Flores timed at one hour, 43 minutes, 25 seconds to pace the males, while Magtubo clocked at two hours, 14 minutes, 58 seconds to finish the course in this race organized by RUNRIO.

Edsel Moral (1:45:28) ended as runner-up among the men followed by Vincent Arvin Avestruz (1:50:34), while Jennelyn Isibido (2:21:45) and Rocel Maestro (2:27:37) completed the podium in the women’s division.

More than running through the tape, the EastWest Dream Run 2025 also was for a cause as it handed checks to two worthy non-government organizations in Young Focus, which is focused on children and families at the Smokey Mountain in Tondo, Manila since 2008; and the Asian Hospital Charities, which extends medical help to those less fortunate.

“It’s a humbling endeavor for everyone because aside from us continuing our commitment to provide races for those who want to embrace the healthy lifestyle, we’re also doing our part making a difference for those in need,” said RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz, who was joined in the race by EastWest chairman Jonathan Gotianun.

James Darrel Orduña (48:55) and Bernadeth Sales (48:55) also had the best times in the 10K race, with the men’s top three consisting of Takuya Nishio (35:02) and Jaspher Delfino (35:45), while Melody Lantad (49:01) and Cristy Advincula (49:47) were second and third among the women.

Mark Angelo Biagtan (16:49) finished first in the men’s 5K followed by Cavin Vidal (17:02) and Kristoffer Troy Sison (20:01), while Jo Punay (22:35) topped the women’s 5K ahead of Wilma Nano (23:09) and Mikhaila Maia Sophia Cordero (23:30).

Aside from the traditional distance races, the EastWest Dream Run 2025 also saw children and furry friends join in the fun.

King Agas (6:23) and Althea Martinez (10:50) crossed the finish line first in the 2K Kids category, while making up the top three among boys are James Brua (7:38) and James Daniel Dimaano (9:51) while Rya Elize de Leon (11:01) and Chrislyn Jhay Callos (13:03) composed the top three among the girls.

