Alas women spikers take the floor at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — The silver medal-winning Alas Pilipinas women’s team graces the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, June 17, fresh from its inspiring campaign in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Hanoi over the weekend.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation head Ramon “Tats” Suzara will accompany players Jia De Guzman, Angel Canino and Dell Palomata, along with coach Jorge De Brito at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex to look back and reflect on the team’s best finish in an AVC tournament in 64 years since the inception of the association in 1961.

Alas Pilipinas women bowed against three-peat powerhouse and host Vietnam in straight sets during the finals, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14.

The Forum will start at an earlier time at 10 a.m. since the women’s volleyball team will have a prior commitment later in the afternoon.

Billiards make up the other half of the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

Sharks Billiards Association founder Hadley Mariano is set to discuss the coming SBA draft and its corresponding second season.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and aired on a delayed basis over Rady Pilipinas 2. It is also shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.