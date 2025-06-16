^

Sports

Alas women spikers take the floor at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 2:34pm
Alas women spikers take the floor at PSA Forum
Alas Pilipinas
PNVF

MANILA, Philippines — The silver medal-winning Alas Pilipinas women’s team graces the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, June 17, fresh from its inspiring campaign in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Hanoi over the weekend.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation head Ramon “Tats” Suzara will accompany players Jia De Guzman, Angel Canino and Dell Palomata, along with coach Jorge De Brito at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex to look back and reflect on the team’s best finish in an AVC tournament in 64 years since the inception of the association in 1961.

Alas Pilipinas women bowed against three-peat powerhouse and host Vietnam in straight sets during the finals, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14.

The Forum will start at an earlier time at 10 a.m. since the women’s volleyball team will have a prior commitment later in the afternoon.

Billiards make up the other half of the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

Sharks Billiards Association founder Hadley Mariano is set to discuss the coming SBA draft and its corresponding second season.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and aired on a delayed basis over Rady Pilipinas 2. It is also shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

ALAS PILIPINAS

PSA FORUM

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Donaire defeats Chilean to wrest WBA interim bantamweight belt

Donaire defeats Chilean to wrest WBA interim bantamweight belt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
It was not a pretty way to win the championship, but Filipino boxer Nonito Donaire Jr. is world champion once again.
Sports
fbtw
Eala hacks out 3-setter vs Gracheva

Eala hacks out 3-setter vs Gracheva

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
It did not take long for Alex Eala to bounce back while preparing hard for her main draw debut in the 2025 Wimbledon that...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas to stay patient in chase of glory

Alas Pilipinas to stay patient in chase of glory

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Success takes time.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen claim top position,Kings No. 4

Beermen claim top position,Kings No. 4

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
For San Miguel Beer, it’s No. 1 seeding and twice-to-beat advantage or bust.
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo grateful to be in undercard of 'childhood hero' Pacquiao's fight vs Barrios

Magsayo grateful to be in undercard of 'childhood hero' Pacquiao's fight vs Barrios

4 hours ago
Another Filipino fighter will be seeing action in the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios fight card on July 19 (July 20 Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena still trying to find old form

Obiena still trying to find old form

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena is patiently waiting to regain the form that propelled him to prominence. It hasn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Gonzaga, Naredo dominate Fortheo tennis tourney

Gonzaga, Naredo dominate Fortheo tennis tourney

2 hours ago
Ayl Gonzaga and Julio Naredo delivered dominant performances en route to twin-title victories in their respective divisions,...
Sports
fbtw
Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Five years ago, World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios would have been the perfect opponent for Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton 'devastated' after hitting groundhog in Canada race

Hamilton 'devastated' after hitting groundhog in Canada race

4 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton said he felt devastated after learning that he had hit and killed a groundhog, damaging his Ferrari car, on...
Sports
fbtw
'Magical' Duplantis smashes own pole vault world record anew in Stockholm

'Magical' Duplantis smashes own pole vault world record anew in Stockholm

4 hours ago
Swedish double Olympic pole vault champion Armand “Mondo” Duplantis increased his own world record again, clearing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with